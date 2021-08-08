HUNTINGTON — The voices of Appalachian women will soon ring throughout City Hall, as The Good Time Mountain Mama Show will be in the Jean Carlo Stephenson Auditorium Saturday, Aug. 14, at 7 p.m.
It’s the first in a lineup of events presented by the Foundry Theater, which recently moved into the City Hall auditorium last month.
The show includes a lineup of women who will sing Willie Nelson songs as they are backed by local Huntington musicians. The singers include Mandi Hurley, Angel Davila, Local Honeys, Senora May Childers, Molly Lynn Page, Sasha Colette and Teresa Prince.
Hurley grew up in West Virginia and recently moved back to the Huntington area. While living in Charleston, South Carolina, she saw a show where female singers performed songs by a male artist.
Figuring out which artist to feature for the first show was a hard decision, Hurley said. But they wanted someone recognizable by all generations. She added that she wanted the show to be something that could be enjoyed by a grandma or a kid to get a diverse audience. Willie Nelson is that kind of musician, she said.
“He’s kind of like male Dolly Parton. It’s like he’s always in style.”
Once Hurley put out the word, she said it was pretty easy for her to find singers willing to perform. She said she knew some of the performers already from living in the area. She said a list was made in order to narrow it down by who was available for the August show.
“We still have more singers to come and there will be a lot of different people performing in the future,” she said. Some singers could also return in the future. More Mountain Mama shows are on the way. In November, women will perform Tom Petty songs. Next spring, Mountain Men will grace the stage with Dolly Parton renditions.
Hurley said it was important to highlight female Appalachian voices — her influences as she grew up in West Virginia. A male artist was chosen so there could be no comparison to the original song, Hurley said.
“I was just always fascinated and just intrigued by just different Appalachian singers, and specifically women, because those were the ones that I wanted to sound like,” Hurley said.
She said she’s excited to sing in front of her family. It’s something she hasn’t done for a while, as she’s a lawyer by day. Highlighting performers who may not primarily make their living as a musician is something Hurley wanted to explore with this show.
“I really wanted for someone in the audience to be able to hear someone that maybe sounds like their mother does when she sings in the shower and like just have familiar voices and really just highlight how truly beautiful just the female Appalachian voice is,” Hurley said.
Hurley is working with Michael Valentine, who is the Host of The Good Time Show. The brand began in 2018 when Valentine and Josh McComas started The Good Time Christmas Show. Earlier this year, The Good Time Show was held in honor of the City of Huntington’s 150th Anniversary.
“There’s no shortage of talented female singers around here and we can put together a great house band with all the great local musicians,” Valentine said of how the Mountain Mama show came together.
Valentine said his new partnership with The Foundry Theater is paving the way for new shows. He said has a few ideas to expand The Good Time Show brand, with productions like a variety show, a kids show, a game show and more.
To purchase a $15 ticket, visit www.foundrytheater.org. Tickets can also be bought at the door the night of the show. The Jean Carlo Stephenson Auditorium is located in City Hall, 800 5th Ave. Hurley added attendees can participate in a Willie Nelson look-alike contest during the show.