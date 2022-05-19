HUNTINGTON — Whether you’re looking to just grab some supplies, pick up some produce or enjoy a nice lunch, there’s a new modern convenience store downtown in the former home of the Bodega at 9th Street and 4th Avenue. The store, which features a variety of locally and regionally made products, opened in March and is run by Chris Craven, co-owner of Le Bistro.
“We found out about this space through the building owner. We were patrons of The Bodega for lunch often. ... We frequently need little things here — as do other people in the growing restaurant and residential scenes in the area,” Craven said. “So we started talking about it, and it took awhile to land on the term ‘modern convenience.’ This is like an urban corner store, which is a little different from a standard convenience store. We focus on local products. We try to incorporate brands that focus on sustainability and fair trade practices.”
Executive chef Jonathan Patterson put the menu together.
“It seems like everyone loves our Mediterranean power bowls,” Craven said. “Jonathan’s favorite sandwich is the Brie & Blue sandwich, which has brie cheese, pecan-wood smoked bacon and blueberry compote served on sourdough. We have a modern take on deli sandwiches, little twists on classics. Our power bowls are focused on healthy options. We just introduced an Asian-inspired power bowl, and we are going to have five or six bowls on the menu. Our kitchen manager, Brandi Allgeier, makes a lot of pastries for us.”
The menu features a small variety of deli sandwiches including the BLT Egg ($11) made with pecan-wood smoked bacon, baked egg, romaine lettuce and cheddar cheese on sourdough. There’s also a Chicken Salad Sandwich ($13), Cranberry Turkey ($12) and Dijon Ham ($11). For those looking for a healthy meal, there’s the Mediterranean Power Bowl ($10) with quinoa, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onion, chickpeas, red bell peppers and a choice of dressing. There are Apple Cherry ($9) and Caesar ($9) salads. Those looking to warm up can enjoy Tomato Bisque ($4-$7) and Broccoli & Cheese Soup ($4-$7).
“We have a lot of local partnerships. We sell candles from the Haute Wick. We have hot sauce from Native Eats. We carry Gigi’s Pepperoni Rolls. We sell wood works that are made by Scott Daniels, who is one of our patrons and friends. We also sell produce, and we are going to start growing our own herbs in house,” Craven said. “We also sell take-home containers of chicken salad and egg salad. We also have our Le Bistro signatures like French Onion Soup and Gouda Grits. Our alcohol license should be approved soon. We are going to also start selling pre-made meal kits that can serve two to four people. All you have to do is heat them up. We will also have chef kits, where you have all of the components you need to make a dish separated out for you.”
The Goods is located at 335 9th St., Huntington. It is open from 8 a.m. until 11 p.m. Monday through Saturday and closed on Sundays. Cash, all major credit cards, Apple Pay and checks are all accepted. For carryout orders or more information, call 681-378-0917 or visit https://www.facebook.com/thegoodswv/.