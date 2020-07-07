HUNTINGTON — The 2020 Hemmings Motor News Great Race has been rescheduled for June 2021 due to concerns over the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, race organizers announced Tuesday.
The event was scheduled to make a stop in Huntington the afternoon of Aug. 28.
The annual event, which features cars dating back to 1909 in a time-speed-distance rally across the country, will still start in San Antonio, Texas, and end in Greenville, South Carolina, during the race to be held June 19-27, 2021.
The Great Race had already been moved earlier this year from its usual June dates to August, but organizers say the recent surge in the number of virus cases in states like Texas made it impossible to guarantee that the event could be held safely.
Organizers said every race team that had a spot in the 2020 Great Race will be guaranteed a spot in the 2021 event, a nine-day, 2,300-mile adventure that will bring 120 antique automobiles to 19 cities in Texas, Oklahoma, Missouri, Kentucky, West Virginia, Virginia, North Carolina and South Carolina.
Overnight cities along the 2021 route are scheduled to include Lexington, Kentucky, and Beckley, West Virginia. Lunch stop cities still are scheduled to include Huntington, as well as Paducah and Elizabethtown, Kentucky.