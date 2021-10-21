HUNTINGTON — The entertainment vessel known as the Haunted Majestic has been stirring up some scary fun for participants on the banks of the mighty Ohio River east of Huntington for a couple of weeks now, and there are a lot more hair-raising activities to come.
The Haunted Majestic offers visitors a quarter-mile walk through many haunted scenes on an outdoor trail as well as guided tours through two barges formerly used as a floating military hospital. Because of the recorded deaths in the hospital over the years, many believe it is inhabited by various spirits.
For the next two weekends leading up to Halloween, along with its spooky attractions, the Haunted Majestic crew is bringing in many guests including horror genre book authors, horror movie actors and more.
The Haunted Majestic is located on the east end of Robert Newlon Airport, at 6090 Kyle Lane in Huntington. Tickets are $20 per person and $5-per-car parking is available at the airport.
The Haunted Majestic will be open this Friday and Saturday from 7 to 11 p.m. and the special guest will be the haunted car “Christine” from the famous horror movie of the same name. The folks from the Fun Times Film company will be there as well to meet and discuss their various horror film projects, many of which will be on sale.
Along with the normal horror walk and guided tours of the Haunted Majestic, there will be 30-minute, after-hours paranormal ghost hunts on the grounds for an extra $20.
The last weekend of the month, Oct. 29 and 30, finds the grounds filled with special guests from the supernatural entertainment world. On both days, Melanie Kinnaman, who was the lead actor in the movie “Friday The 13th — Part V” will be present. Also appearing on both days will be Bret “Big Schwag” Wagner, who played the role of Lost Leatherface in the 2003 remake of “Texas Chainsaw Massacre.”
On Friday only, acclaimed horror artist Lynne Hanson will be onsite as well as renowned horror book author Jeff Strand, who will appear with 11 other popular horror-genre authors.
Just a few short years ago, the historic barges that make up the Haunted Majestic were on their way to the scrap yard when now-owner Dana Tomes saved the vessel.
“We bought it about three or four years ago from a scrap recycling company,” said Tomes. “We found it online and somebody was going to scrap it and we went down and picked it up. We did some research on it before we bought it and did a lot more research on it after we bought it, so we were aware of its history. We were interested in using it as a venue here because we felt like the Huntington area didn’t have much in the way of a big haunted house or large haunted attraction. It took us three years to get the permits and get everything done through the U.S. Corps of Engineers and the Coast Guard and the fire marshal’s office.”
Like many other entertainment genres, the horror industry has its own fan-driven niche as well. This enables the folks at the Haunted Majestic to go to conventions and use their assets to create an impressive Halloween guest list.
“A lot of folks in the horror book and movie industry have contacted us after finding us online, and for other guests, we search the internet to try and find different guests as well,” said Tomes. “Because of that, we have been able to create a good mix of guests that both young people and older people can relate to. We also go to the Transworld Halloween and Attractions Show in St. Louis and the Texas Haunter’s Convention and we send representatives to a lot of those events to learn about the good things other places are doing and to get good ideas that will help us with or program. I went to St. Louis back in May for a week to attend the Transworld event, which is the biggest one on the planet, and there were thousands of square feet of props, animatronics and escape rooms and more.”
Tomes and his team of about 35 local actors and attendants enjoy the fun and scary show that they have created for the people of the Tri-State.
“It’s enjoyable,” said Tomes. “It is good entertainment for people and we get several hundred of them coming out every night to enjoy it. With the COVID pandemic and all of the other things that have happened over the last couple of years, it is fun for people to get out for a night and not have to worry about anything.”
More information can be found at hauntedmajestic.com.