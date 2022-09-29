The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — As October begins, it gives us a whole month before the Halloween fun ends. Until then, one of the more elaborate Halloween-themed attractions to visit in the Tri-State is the Haunted Majestic Family Fearpark. This spooky weekend-centered event takes place on two barges on the banks of the Ohio River that were formerly used as a floating military hospital.

Located just north of Robert Newlon Airport at the end of Kyle Lane, which can be found off of W.Va. Route 2 that follows the Ohio River five miles north of Huntington, the Haunted Majestic Family Fearpark will be open Friday, Sept. 30 and on Oct. 1, 7, 8, 14, 15, 21, 22, 28 and 29.

