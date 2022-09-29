Haunt designer Tony Bowen works on transforming the interior of a barge floating on the Ohio River into The Haunted Majestic, a haunted house attraction, on Oct. 13, 2019, at Majestic Landing in Huntington.
Haunt designer Tony Bowen works on transforming the interior of a barge floating on the Ohio River into The Haunted Majestic, a haunted house attraction, on Oct. 13, 2019, at Majestic Landing in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — As October begins, it gives us a whole month before the Halloween fun ends. Until then, one of the more elaborate Halloween-themed attractions to visit in the Tri-State is the Haunted Majestic Family Fearpark. This spooky weekend-centered event takes place on two barges on the banks of the Ohio River that were formerly used as a floating military hospital.
Located just north of Robert Newlon Airport at the end of Kyle Lane, which can be found off of W.Va. Route 2 that follows the Ohio River five miles north of Huntington, the Haunted Majestic Family Fearpark will be open Friday, Sept. 30 and on Oct. 1, 7, 8, 14, 15, 21, 22, 28 and 29.
The Haunted Majestic offers visitors an opportunity to be scared out of their shoes as they walk through many haunted scenes on an outdoor trail. Throughout the month, horror movie-related special guests, actors and authors will also be on hand for visitors to meet, as well as vendors related to the genre.
Because of the deaths that were recorded as happening on the ship when it existed as a floating hospital during World War II, many believe the barges are inhabited by various spirits and many paranormal investigators have found success on the vessel. As a result, the public can buy tickets for guided paranormal tours of the Haunted Majestic, which happen a half hour after the official closing time.
Some of the special guests who will be at the Haunted Majestic on various days this month include acclaimed movie prop builder Cheralyn Lambeth; Grady Stiles III a.k.a. “Lobster Boy;” “The Walking Dead” actor Jeremy Ambler; the original Scooby Doo Mystery Machine van from the 1960s; Sharon Ceccatti Hill, the lead zombie nurse from the hit 1978 movie “Dawn Of The Dead” along with fellow “Dawn Of The Dead” actors Joe Shelby and Gary Marlatt; Jeep 13 from the movie “Jurassic Park;” horror movie screenwriter and producer of “Razor Days” Mike Watt; the General Lee car from the “Dukes of Hazard” TV show and more.
For kids of all ages, the artists from Alto Design will be on hand to do monster-related face painting. Magician Eddie Armbrister will perform as well, and the Fire Felon fire spinners will also do their show. The Reptile House and Rescue folks will be on hand with up-close viewing of snakes, reptiles and amphibians.
For more information on tickets, and about what days the special guests will be there, go to hauntedmajestic.com.
For Haunted Majestic owner Dana Tomes, this is a fun but hectic time of year.
“I’m a little busy this week because we are about to open, but busy is good,” said Tomes. “We prepare all year round so that you don’t have so much to do at the end, but it never works out that way because you still have a lot to do before opening. The two weeks before the Haunted Majestic opens, there is construction going on and ordering product and getting the insurance and safety and boat inspections in place. Then, we do a lot of decorating. We change the scenes every year so people don’t go through the same room and see the same thing as they did last year. So, we have to switch all of that stuff around and bring new stuff in. There is a group of about eight people who start doing that in July, headed up by a guy named Joedy Riffe, who is head of decorating and production. He does all of the lighting and comes up with the themes from each room.”
As is evidenced by the many shows on TV, all things concerning paranormal investigations are popular right now.
“We offer paranormal tours every Friday and Saturday night during haunt season after we close,” Tomes said. “The tours usually start about midnight and they last 90 minutes and you can go on the vessel in groups of up to ten. While there, you can do EVP (electronic voice phenomenon) recordings or video recordings or whatever investigation you might want to do.”
Still, Tomes and the crew of the Haunted Majestic go out of their way to make this an all-ages, positive event.
“We try to make the Haunted Majestic experience multi-generational and family-friendly and clean,” said Tomes. “There is not any type of demonic stuff or devil characters present as we just want this to be a fun Halloween town experience for the family. The zombie face paintings will be free if you are a ticket holder in line, as we will have an artist come by and paint them up while they wait. We always hope to make it fun for people, and we are hoping this hurricane stays away this weekend. But it is rewarding when you see people come through and you see the smiles on people’s face. They have been cooped up from the pandemic for all of that time, so this fall will finally be a time when people can get out and relax and have fun.”
