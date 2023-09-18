The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HGARP.jpeg

Students from the Craft Academy at Morehead State University are ready to work on the Hazel Green Academy Revitalization Project.

 Photo courtesy of the Hazel Green Academy Revitalization Project

HAZEL GREEN, Ky. — The Hazel Green Academy, a private school less than two hours away from Huntington, was established in 1880. It closed in 1983 and became run down, but not before some buildings were added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1979.

“It is a residential academy nestled in Hazel Green and it had a boys dorm and a girls dorm, a gymnasium. Everyone had a job there, they lived there, they worked there and of course, they had a little farm there,” said Rachel Rogers, a professor at Morehead State University.

