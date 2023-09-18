“It is a residential academy nestled in Hazel Green and it had a boys dorm and a girls dorm, a gymnasium. Everyone had a job there, they lived there, they worked there and of course, they had a little farm there,” said Rachel Rogers, a professor at Morehead State University.
It closed down because of the lack of interest, funding and shift in popularity of the public school system. Rogers is from Hazel Green; her father is an alumnus of the Academy. She says that she was a little girl when it closed down and has some memories of it operating as a school.
She works with students in the Craft Academy for Excellence in Science and Mathematics on special projects. The Craft Academy is an opportunity for academically gifted high school students to complete their junior and senior years taking college classes at Morehead State while living on campus.
The revitalization of the Hazel Green Academy is one of the special projects.
“It sort of became this huge encompassing project where the students and I work and I have a leadership team every year of seniors that come in and try to think of strategic priorities that they would like to accomplish,” she said.
This year, there are three goals. The first is to get the remainder of the buildings on the Academy's campus added to the National Registry because some of them were too young to be put on the National Registry in 1979. The second goal is to have some type of educational outreach, like offering a class in one of the administration buildings. The third goal is improving community engagement.
Students working on the special project have been writing grants and proposals to several companies asking for funding. Last year, they received $5,000 from the Mountain World Telephone Company in order to finish the roof of the auditorium.
This year, they were given $9,000 from Wolfe County Tourism to hold “Music on The Green.”
Live music will be held indoors at the Hazel Green Academy Auditorium every Thursday now through Nov. 9, between 6:30 and 8 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. There will also be food trucks at the event, which is family-friendly.
Another set of Music on the Green events is already in the works for spring 2024.
