HUNTINGTON — The Health Plan continued its “Spirit of Giving” campaign by presenting $25,000 to Project Hope for Women and Children in Huntington.
This holiday season, The Health Plan is assisting Project Hope in supporting women and their children as they work toward recovery and build safe family relationships. The $25,000 contribution will help Project Hope provide housing, life skills training and mental health services to women looking to better their lives for themselves and their families.
“Project Hope for Women and Children helps keep mothers and their children together while mom works toward recovery one step at a time,” said Project Hope Director Jessica Tackett, in a news release. “This generous gift from The Health Plan will make more new beginnings possible for the families at Project Hope.”
“We are honored to help Project Hope help women and children rebuild their lives,” said Jeff Knight, president and CEO of The Health Plan, in the release. “We want to make sure they have the resources they need to continue their tremendous work.”
As one of the largest locally managed care organizations in West Virginia, The Health Plan was established in 1979 and offers health care benefits and plans at a reasonable cost across the Mid-Atlantic region and nationally.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.