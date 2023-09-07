ASHLAND — When the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band was formed in southern California, they were known as a jug band and a borderline novelty act. By the time the group released its first album in 1967, however, it realized success on the American music charts with single “Buy For Me The Rain.”
The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band would experience even greater success three years later in 1970 with the release of their album “Uncle Charlie and His Dog Teddy.” That recording featured the hit singles “House On Pooh Corner,” “Some of Shelley’s Blues,” and the mega-hit “Mr. Bojangles.” Written by the recently-deceased Jerry Jeff Walker, “Mr. Bojangles” was also made famous by Sammy Davis Jr., who performed it often on national TV and in nightclubs, combining a now-famous dance routine with his vocals. But, it was the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band’s version that rose to the Top Ten on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.
The next year, the band hatched a plan that would result in a landmark three-album collection that sought to bridge the generation gap that existed back in the days of hippies and rednecks. The premise was to unite the young, long-haired Nitty Gritty Dirt Band with older, legendary country and bluegrass artists of the day.
While the concept wasn’t easy to bring to fruition, the end result was the ground-breaking “Will The Circle Be Unbroken” recording, which featured guests such as Earl Scruggs, Mother Maybelle Carter, Merle Travis, Roy Acuff, Jimmy Martin, Norman Blake, Vassar Clements and Doc Watson.
Fifty years later, the International Bluegrass Music Association celebrated the anniversary of the album by giving the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band a Distinguished Achievement Award in 2022.
On Wednesday, Sept. 13, the Paramount Arts Center will host a concert by the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band. The show begins at 8 p.m. and tickets range from $35 to $55. The Paramount is located at 1300 Winchester Ave. in Ashland. More information can be found at paramountartscenter.com.
The group’s latest album is called “Dirt Does Dylan,” which is a guest-laden tribute to Bob Dylan.
Looking back at his career, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band lead singer and original member Jeff Hanna laments all of the great artists that he made history with in the past who are no longer with us. Out of all of the renowned guest musicians that played on the “Will The Circle Be Unbroken” recording, for example, Norman Blake is the only surviving musician.
“With the advent of our ‘Will the Circle Be Unbroken’ record in 1972, we were exposed to what I say was ‘formal’ bluegrass music,” said Jeff Hanna. “The thing was, when our band started, we came from a diverse group of folkies. Mississippi John Hurt and the Reverend Gary Davis were the guys that I was digging. Jimmy Fadden, our harmonica player and drummer, he was into Sonny Terry and Brownie McGhee, Little Walter and Muddy Waters and things like that. John McEuen and Les Thompson were into Flatt and Scruggs and they were really into the Dillards. The Dillards were like their Beatles. John and Les idolized those guys, and all they wanted to be was Doug Dillard and Dean Webb when they grew up.”
Once in the bluegrass and old school country worlds, the members of the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band eventually became legends of their own as time went by and “Will The Circle Be Unbroken” became increasingly referred to as an historical recording as the decades passed.
“By the time 1971 rolled around and we adopted the Scruggs family (Earl Scruggs and his sons Randy, Gary and Steve), we were fortunate enough to be able to make ‘Will The Circle Be Unbroken’ with all of our heroes,” said Hanna. “One of the things that I loved about Vassar Clements and Earl Scruggs was how generous they were to the generation that came after them. As people, they were so cool and never had that, ‘Hey kid, get off my lawn’ attitude about things. They got energy from the younger guys coming up that admired them. They were happy to share their gift and their art with them. That had a lasting impression on me.”
Still, the struggles to make that album during that time period were real.
“Roy Acuff was especially wary of us,” said Hanna. “But, any cultural differences that might have existed between the hippies from the West Coast, as in our band, and those guys went away as soon as we started playing together. Although, there was never, ever an issue with Earl Scruggs. I think that one of the major impacts of that ‘Circle’ album was the bridging of that cultural gap and the generation gap.”
Because of the album’s role in finding a collaborative middle ground between the generations during a war-laden and tumultuous time in our nation’s history, the album became a cultural touchstone as well as a true musical achievement.
“In the 1970s, there was a real difference and a lot of infighting in families then,” said Hanna. “I have had people tell me flat out that the ‘Circle’ record really made a difference. I have a really good friend who works at the Country Music Hall of Fame who told me that he and his dad couldn’t agree on anything until the ‘Circle’ record came along. He said the album was a bonding point for them and he had tears in his eyes when he was telling me this story. It had a profound impact on their relationship.”
