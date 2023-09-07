The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

ASHLAND — When the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band was formed in southern California, they were known as a jug band and a borderline novelty act. By the time the group released its first album in 1967, however, it realized success on the American music charts with single “Buy For Me The Rain.”

The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band would experience even greater success three years later in 1970 with the release of their album “Uncle Charlie and His Dog Teddy.” That recording featured the hit singles “House On Pooh Corner,” “Some of Shelley’s Blues,” and the mega-hit “Mr. Bojangles.” Written by the recently-deceased Jerry Jeff Walker, “Mr. Bojangles” was also made famous by Sammy Davis Jr., who performed it often on national TV and in nightclubs, combining a now-famous dance routine with his vocals. But, it was the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band’s version that rose to the Top Ten on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you