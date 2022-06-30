HUNTINGTON — The Melvins are bringing their mix of punk and heavy metal to the Tri-State.
Formed in 1983 by Buzz Osborne and Dale Crover, both of whom still front the band, The Melvins have blasted their way through the music scene over the years. Decades later, The Melvins, who play a concert at The Loud in Huntington on Saturday, are still going strong.
Like every other band, they had to adapt to the downtime brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. In the case of The Melvins, they released two new recordings in 2021, including the album “Working With God,” performed by the original 1983 lineup with Mike Dillon on drums, and they released the 36-song album “Five Legged Dog” that features acoustic versions of their best songs from over the years.
When Osborne talked to The Herald-Dispatch recently, not only was the state of The Melvins discussed, but also a mystery in Osborne’s family tree that started in West Virginia years ago.
“Looking back, it was nice to be a part of something that had an impact globally in music,” Osborne said when asked about The Melvins in the 1980s. “We thought that there were some holes that needed to be filled rock music-wise, and that was about it. I thought, ‘There is something missing here that I think we could maybe do.’ I didn’t know if it would work at the time. But it seemed like there was a heavy riffage that could be done that didn’t have to be completely heavy metal-based that would work. We wanted to combine our punk sensibilities with heavy metal, while also blending in some other hard stuff like Captain Beefheart and The Swans. I have that live Frank Zappa album ‘Bongo Fury’ (1975) that featured Captain Beefheart on vocals. That might be my favorite Zappa album because it was really good, had Terry Bozzio playing drums on it, and I think Captain Beefheart is the best singer Zappa ever had.”
When Osborne was a teenager, he was listening to and influenced by the hard rockers of that period and a decade earlier.
“Back then, I liked Aerosmith, Ted Nugent, KISS, Led Zeppelin and Jimi Hendrix,” said Osborne. “I was a massive Jimi Hendrix fan, and I remain a massive Jimi Hendrix fan, and I also liked The Beatles. That was when I was 12, and then I listened to a lot of other stuff after that. The first punk I heard was probably the Sex Pistols, and I would listen to The Clash as well. Through that, I got into Iggy and the Stooges and MC5 and a lot of other punk bands. I would see the pictures of punk bands in certain magazines and then would order some records by groups like The Damned and other bands like that. I was also super into David Bowie, and I still am. In fact, I still like all of the bands I mentioned.”
Osborne grew up on the West Coast, yet his parents and grandparents were from the Mountain State and moved to California under strange circumstances. The reason for the long migration by his family is still a mystery.
“All of my dad’s side of the family is from West Virginia,” said Osborne. “They are from Welch. They were called the Osbornes and the St. Clairs. My dad was born in Welch, and my grandmother was a St. Clair, and my grandfather was an Osborne. They moved to the West Coast during World War II. But I don’t know why they left and moved all that way here. It’s never been explained to me. It doesn’t make sense. My grandfather worked in the coal mines during World War II. Instead of him going into the Army, they needed guys to mine coal, although the coal mining job might have been more dangerous than going into the Army. He said that he worked in the mines since he was about 14 years old and had nightmares about it over his whole life.”
While he is not a native to West Virginia and grew up on the other side of the continent, he is intrigued by his family history.
“I think, without knowing for sure, that my family got into some trouble and packed up and moved,” said Osborne. “And, I mean, the whole family moved. Everybody. My grandmother had never been out of the state of West Virginia before that. It seems odd that they would all move like that. Back then, there was no internet or anything, so you could just move and literally start over. So I don’t know what happened, and all of them are dead now. I tried to find out, but it was all dead ends. It all happened long before I was born, and the truth died with them.”
While The Melvins have performed in West Virginia many times, mostly in Morgantown, this will be their first show in Huntington.
The Melvins perform at The Loud on Saturday, July 2, at 7 p.m., with opening acts Helms Alee and Harsh Mellow. More information on the show can be found at theloudwv.com.
For more information about the band, go to themelvins.net.