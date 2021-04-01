HUNTINGTON — Multi-Dove Award-winning and Grammy-nominated recording artist The Nelons will be featured Sunday, April 4, at the Trinity Church of God, located at 2688 3rd Ave. in Huntington, during the 10:30 a.m. Easter Sunday service.
“It will be a lot of fun,” Kelly Nelon Clark said in a news release. “Not only will we be singing the classics that have stood the test of time, we will also share many wonderful and interesting stories behind these timeless songs.”
The ministry of The Nelons was formed after family patriarch Rex Nelon had already enjoyed a 20-year career as a member of the legendary LeFevres. The Nelons, who are members of the Gospel Music Hall of Fame, have been singing hit songs, bridging the traditional sounds of gospel music with contemporary influences, and inspiring listeners of all ages for decades.
The group earned the 2017 Gospel Music Association’s Dove Award for Bluegrass/Country/Roots Recorded Song of the Year for “When Grandpa Sang Amazing Grace.” Most recently, The Nelons released “Peace At Last” on the Daywind Music label. The single “Jordan” is now playing at radio stations nationwide.
For more information, call 304-522-7313 or visit www.trinitychog.org or www.thenelons.com.