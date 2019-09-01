The second half of this Labor Day weekend will be filled with many events Sunday, Sept. 1, and Monday, Sept. 2, in nearby Catlettsburg, Kentucky, as the Catlettsburg Labor Day Celebration kicks into high gear again Sunday.
The outdoor vendor sales event known as Trade Days will continue in downtown Catlettsburg on Sunday, Sept. 1 from noon until 5 p.m. and Monday, Sept. 2 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. This afternoon will also feature an ice cream social and gospel concert at the courthouse from 1 to 3 p.m. The annual youth fest event will take place at the courthouse 6:30 p.m.
Tomorrow, Sept. 2, will feature a full slate of events in downtown Catlettsburg beginning with a pancake breakfast at 8 a.m. hosted by the First Presbyterian Church located at 2512 Broadway St. The breakfast is $5 for adults and $2:50 for kids 12 and under.
The much-anticipated Labor Day parade happens Monday, Sept. 2, at 10 a.m. beginning with the annual balloon release at 9:30 a.m. At the courthouse stage, a full day of live music begins at 1 p.m. and lasts until 4 p.m. and will include performances by Paul Pace, Alice Rose, Cole Chaney and the Boyd County Community Band.
Monday will also feature the Horticulture Expo from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Boyd County Extension Building located at 2420 Center St. The street carnival will begin tomorrow on 26th Street at 11 a.m. and the Inflation Station and rock wall will be open at 11 a.m. as well at the courthouse.
While most Labor Day celebrations wind down by Monday afternoon, the Catlettsburg Labor Day Celebration's main stage will light up on 28th Street with a great lineup of music starting at 6:30 p.m. Kicking off the show will be regional favorites the Davisson Brothers Band followed by country music star Neal McCoy.
Headlining the main stage Monday night will be Country Music Hall of Fame group the Oak Ridge Boys.
The franchise known as the Oak Ridge Boys began in the 1940s. After going through many different incarnations, however, the version of the group that has lasted these past 40-plus years came together in the 1970s and includes Duane Allen, Joe Bonsall, William Lee Golden and Richard Sterban.
After four decades together, led by manager and country music legend Jim Halsey, the group is still going strong as it continues to tour extensively, performing regularly on the Grand Ole Opry, as they did last night, and recording two brand new albums with producer Dave Cobb including the current release called 17th Street Revival. A Christmas album by the quartet is set to be released later this year.
"We have a very unique sound because all four of us are different and we each bring something different to the table," said Richard Sterban, the bass singer of the group. "I certainly bring a different sound to the table and that is a part of what makes the Oak Ridge Boys unique. If anything, I think we are singing better now that we're older than when we were younger, to be quite honest with you. It is hard to describe. Being up there onstage with the four of us together, pulling together as a team, singing and harmonizing; sometimes I look down the line and I pinch myself and say, 'Am I really a part of this?' This is such a special group. When everything is going right, it is just a wonderful thing."
Though the Oak Ridge Boys have toured the world, the Tri-State area and Kentucky in particular have been fertile ground for the group. After this weekend, the band's tour will take them from South Dakota to Texas, from Maryland to Missouri. But first, Catlettsburg is the next stop.
"We've been to Kentucky many times and we've played in Catlettsburg before," Sterban said. "We also play in Renfro Valley every year, and have performed many times at the Kentucky State Fair in Louisville. So, we're no strangers to Kentucky. We average about 150 days a year on the road. The reason we are still doing it 40-plus years later is because it is what we love to do. We look forward every night to taking our music live onstage to our audiences."
Though the members of the Oak Ridge Boys may seem a little grey in the hair these days, they still feel strong, creative and motivated. And, hit songs like "Elvira" are still on the set list.
"We do not plan to retire anytime soon," Sterban said. "We have developed a closeness between the four of us. We're the best of friends. We have developed a respect for each other. Each of us is different, and each of us brings something different to the table. I think we realized a long time ago that we need each other, so we're a true team. We pull together and we are a true brotherhood and it is a very special foursome. I think the Good Lord above will let us know when it is time to retire. As long as the four of us are experiencing good health, we're going to keep doing this because it really is what we love to do."