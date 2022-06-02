HUNTINGTON — “The Office” fans can get a glimpse behind the scenes this weekend as David Koechner, or Todd Packer from the show, will visit the Tri-State’s comic convention and host trivia.
Koechner will visit the Huntington Comic and Toy Convention June 4-5 and will host “The Office” trivia at the Ro-Na Cultural Center in Ironton on Saturday night.
Koechner is well-known for his roles in “Anchorman,” “Waiting” and even for his few guest appearances in Disney Channel’s “Hannah Montana,” he said, but being around “The Office” fans at trivia and comic events is a different experience because of the collective enjoyment.
“There’s a different vibration when you get that many die-hard ‘Office’ fans together,” he said. “They’re all so excited, they’re decked out in their Dunder Mifflin gear, and it’s something they all have a common love of all in the same place. It’s really unique and a lot of fun to experience.”
The trivia experience will be centered around Todd Packer’s role in “The Office,” but visitors will get to hear behind-the-scenes stories and how he came to be on the show while they compete to see who knows the character best, he said.
Koechner has been traveling throughout the United States hosting trivia and standup comedy nights and said he’s excited to visit Huntington and Ironton for the first time and to meet local fans.
“It’s a unique and rare experience and people are absolutely loving it, so come on out,” he said.
Recent projects of Koechner’s include Netflix’s “Marmaduke” and A&E’s “America’s Top Dog.” Koechner said he is looking forward to the release of some projects later this year and is excited to start working on more shows this summer.
Tickets for the Comic and Toy Convention are available at huntingtoncomiccon.com or at the Mountain Health Arena, and tickets for “The Office” trivia can be found at David Koechner’s website.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for the Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.