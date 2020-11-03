ASHLAND — The Paramount Arts Center presents “An Evening with James Edward Holley,” featuring special film screenings of “Before Daybreak” and “The Cave” at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 5.
James Edward Holley, from Huntington, is a 50-year-old professional theater, television and film actor as well as a popular voiceover artist. He has had the lead in numerous plays and musicals around the country. His recent television credits include “Evil Lives Here,” “Dead of Winter,” “Most Haunted Places on Earth” and “Ghost Adventures.”
Feature films include “Pugilistic Soul” (USA 2021), “The Letting Go” (Sweden 2021) and “The Cave Nang Non.” (Thailand 2019) a Thai film that has played in 26 countries for over 2 million people.
Holley has done voiceover work for both national television commercials and more than 130 radio spots. He is currently in production as writer, director and star of “Stories Told to Thomas Gill,” a feature film set for release in 2022 that is filming in Huntington and Cleveland.
He also is collaborating on a feature film screenplay with three-time Academy Award winner David Cluck.
“Before Daybreak” is a short film that pays homage to crime films of the ’80s while offering a modern day ghost adventure. A girl has been missing for nearly two years and detectives will learn the truth behind her disappearance before morning.
“The Cave” is the true account of the boys youth soccer team who were trapped in a cave three miles deep in Northern Thailand in 2018. The film focuses on the international volunteers who risk their lives and fought a government bureaucracy to save them.
Between the two films, James will hold a Q&A session with the audience.
“James has been a part of the Paramount Players and we are so excited to see the success he is having with his work in the arts,” said Melanie Cornelison-Jannotta, artistic director of the Paramount Players. “We are so proud to host this evening and celebrate the incredible talent and success of a local artist.”
All seats are socially distanced. The Paramount is following all guidelines from the health department and CDC. Attendees are asked to wear a mask as they enter the theater and when moving around. A limited number of tickets to each performance will be sold.
Tickets are $10 (plus taxes and fees) or $12 (plus taxes and fees) on the day of show. For groups of three or more, call the box office for tickets to allow for social distancing. Tickets are available at www.paramountartscenter.com or by calling 606-324-0007.