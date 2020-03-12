ASHLAND — It was 1999 when the first production of the musical “Mamma Mia!” took the stage in London’s West Side, and it was the beginning of a phenomenon.
Written by Catherine Johnson, the comedic musical is about a young woman named Sophie who is about to be married and desires to be walked down the aisle by her father, a man whom she has never met. Her mother admits it could be one of three men that she dated back in the day, and all three potential fathers are invited to the event. As the story plays out, the songs of pop group ABBA are used to further the tale along, and the audience is encouraged to participate in the fun.
“Mamma Mia!” became an instant hit, and the musical continues to run in London all of these years later. It also ran for an impressive 14 years on Broadway in New York City. Around the world, the musical has been performed in more than 50 countries in many languages. Eventually, it was reworked into a hit movie of the same name starring Meryl Streep, Colin Firth, Pierce Brosnan and Amanda Seyfried.
Now, the award-winning local acting troupe The Paramount Players will bring “Mamma Mia!” to life this weekend at their home venue, the historic Paramount Arts Center in Ashland.
“Mamma Mia!” will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 13; 3 p.m. Saturday, March 14; and again at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 14. Tickets for the show range from $20 to $30. More information can be found at paramountartscenter.com and 606-324-0007.
Melanie Cornelison-Jannotta is the director and choreographer of the Paramount Players. Joining her on this production of “Mamma Mia!” are assistant directors Tyler Bradley and Rick Payne, music director Mark Smith and stage manager Allison Hammond.
“The music of ABBA is the key to this play’s success,” Cornelison-Jannotta said. “The group had so many successful hit songs that everyone loves and knows them. The story is just the device to lead you from one song to the next in this case.
“As the director, I have heard these songs for eight weeks, and I still find myself singing along to them with the cast. Sometimes in cases like this, the movie is better and sometimes the stage version of a musical is better than the original. In this case, however, the stage version and movie version are very similar. As for ‘Mamma Mia!,’ there are a few additional songs in the stage version, but that is the only primary difference.”
ABBA’s chart-topping songs are known worldwide, and even the folks who find the tunes corny or too poppy still seem to know the lyrics to them. That is what makes this play entertaining.
“The songs stick in your head,” said Cornelison-Jannotta. “The energy and pure fun in the music is evident, but there are also ballads that make people relate to their own lives. For me personally, the lyrics of the song ‘Our Last Summer’ take me back to times in my own life, and they evoke an emotional response.”
As for casting the musical, the popularity of “Mamma Mia!” brought out a large group of Tri-State actors to audition.
The Paramount Players cast for the musical includes Sarena Johnson as Sophie, Alexandra Wilson as Ali, Kennedi Meredyth as Lisa, Elizabeth Hensley as Donna, Melanie Porter as Tanya, Sarah Brehm as Rosie, Austin Muncy as Sky, Mark Radford as Pepper, Bruce Dearfield as Eddie, Mark Baker as Harry, Travis Garnes as Billy, Lee Dean as Sam and Andrew Hall as the Priest.
The live band that will perform the hits of ABBA includes conductor and keyboardist Mark Smith, guitarist Scott Stephens, guitarist Colten Settle, drummer Hogan Bentle, bassist Rebecca Harrison and Jennifer Londeree on keyboards.
“We had a lot of people audition who just wanted to be in the ensemble because they love the music of ABBA in ‘Mamma Mia!’ so much,” said Cornelison-Jannotta. “This show is exciting for us because we are using a live band. I think this helps the audience get animated and energized so that they become involved in the show even more.”