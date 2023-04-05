The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

David Sedaris — comedian, author, storyteller, satirist — will perform at the Paramount Arts Center in Ashland on Thursday.

 Anne Fishbein | Submitted photo

ASHLAND — David Sedaris, whom the Los Angeles Times has called a “champion storyteller,” will regale the audience with his wit and wisdom at the historic Paramount Arts Center in Ashland April 6.

In many ways, Sedaris is a throwback. Yes, in this modern age, there are folks with talent who observe the unique and crazy things that go on in human society and present their observations with wit, insight and humor — but often their work is forced to fit into the parameters of a shared meme, a blog or a one-minute viral video. By comparison, Sedaris is an old-school satirist who weaves his irreverent observations into entertaining stories.

