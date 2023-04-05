ASHLAND — David Sedaris, whom the Los Angeles Times has called a “champion storyteller,” will regale the audience with his wit and wisdom at the historic Paramount Arts Center in Ashland April 6.
In many ways, Sedaris is a throwback. Yes, in this modern age, there are folks with talent who observe the unique and crazy things that go on in human society and present their observations with wit, insight and humor — but often their work is forced to fit into the parameters of a shared meme, a blog or a one-minute viral video. By comparison, Sedaris is an old-school satirist who weaves his irreverent observations into entertaining stories.
Sedaris, now in his 60s, has witnessed the onslaught of the digital age, watching computers go from being the size of a Buick to present-day smartphones that put more computing power in one’s pocket than existed on all of the spaceships that landed man on the moon in the 1960s. All along the way, he has represented what observers have figured out for thousands of years — that humans are a peculiar species and their actions are ripe for comment, insight and humor.
Sedaris’ career began in the early 1990s when his writings and ability to bring those penned thoughts to life led to his being hired to do verbal essays on NPR’s “Morning Edition” radio show. As listeners either prepared for the workday or traveled to work — back in a time when remote employment was rare — Sedaris’ wit and insight proved to be entertaining. That success led to books, articles in New Yorker Magazine, and even plays written with his actor sister Amy Sedaris.
Sedaris has hung in there as an author, writing and selling his work with popular book and essay collection titles such as “Calypso,” “Dress Your Family in Corduroy and Denim,” and “Let’s Explore Diabetes with Owls.”
Sedaris’ latest book, “Happy-Go-Lucky,” contains stories derived from his annual trips across America, with this collection centered on experiencing and observing life during and after the COVID-19 lockdowns and re-openings.
The official description of “Happy-Go-Lucky” says, “Back when restaurant menus were still printed on paper, and wearing a mask — or not — was a decision made mostly on Halloween, David Sedaris spent his time doing normal things. As ‘Happy-Go-Lucky’ opens, he is learning to shoot guns with his sister, visiting muddy flea markets in Serbia, buying gummy worms to feed to ants, and telling his nonagenarian father wheelchair jokes. But then the pandemic hits, and like so many others, he’s stuck in lockdown, unable to tour and read for audiences, the part of his work he loves most. To cope, he walks for miles through a nearly deserted city, smelling only his own breath. He vacuums his apartment twice a day, fails to hoard anything, and contemplates how sex workers and acupuncturists might be getting by during quarantine.”
Sedaris’ 40-plus-city live tour comes to the historic Paramount Arts Center at 8 p.m. today. Tickets range from $35 to $65. The show will be intimate in nature, combining all-new readings and recollections with a question-and-answer session and a book signing. Books will be available for sale at the event courtesy of Broadway Books store.
The goal of the evening, and what Sedaris is known for, is to get the audience to laugh at themselves and the world around them.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.