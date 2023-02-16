The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Burpie will open Paramount Arts Center’s winter-spring Comedy Zone Series with a show at tonight.

 Submitted photo

ASHLAND — The historic Paramount Arts Center in downtown Ashland is beginning its winter-spring Comedy Zone Series with a show tonight, Feb. 16, by the comedian known as Burpie.

Upcoming Comedy Zone Series shows will take place on March 16, with comedian Pat Garrity; on April 20, with the infamous comedian Tammy Pescatelli; and the last show will be on May 18, with comedian J. Bliss.

