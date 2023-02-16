ASHLAND — The historic Paramount Arts Center in downtown Ashland is beginning its winter-spring Comedy Zone Series with a show tonight, Feb. 16, by the comedian known as Burpie.
Upcoming Comedy Zone Series shows will take place on March 16, with comedian Pat Garrity; on April 20, with the infamous comedian Tammy Pescatelli; and the last show will be on May 18, with comedian J. Bliss.
For the Comedy Zone Series, the big Paramount Arts Center stage is transformed into a club-like atmosphere with the bar opening at 7 p.m. and all series shows beginning at 8 p.m.
Tickets for tonight’s show with Burpie are $20; however, a season pass to all four shows is available for $60. More information can be found at paramountartscenter.com.
Comedian Jeremy “Burpie” Aslop is a long-time resident of Charlotte, North Carolina, where he is a part of the morning radio team on WPEG-FM, which you can listen to online.
Always considered funny by his friends, his first-ever standup comedy gig at a real comedy club happened at the suggestion of someone he knew.
“I was 25 when I did my first set,” said Burpie, from his home in Charlotte. “I was working in Greensboro and a lady told me that she thought I was funny and that I should try standup comedy, so I signed up for an open mic night and I went and did it. The first night I tried it, it was great. I got a standing ovation in a packed house at the Greensboro Comedy Zone. Now, when I did the second show, it wasn’t so good. I have no clue as to why that happened, other than being a new comedian and not knowing how to adjust my set and how to feel the crowd out. But, it was just a growing pain. The more I got onstage, the more I got comfortable and the more I learned about standup comedy and how it works. So, I got better as time went on.”
When Burpie is asked about who his comedy heroes are, it is obvious that he takes his craft seriously and has gone back in time to learn about great comedians of the past.
“Jamie Foxx is my all-time favorite, but I also love Eddie Murphy, Bill Burr, Martin Lawrence, George Carlin and Lenny Bruce,” said Burpie. “I am a student of comedy, I love comedy, and I like to learn about the obstacles that comedians had to overcome just to do stand-up back in the day. Lenny Bruce was one of those comedians who got arrested just for cussing onstage, so his story alone intrigued me. I honor those guys.”
Because Burpie does the radio show, his comedy has to be spontaneous and off-the-cuff. While some bits are worked out, of course, the key to being funny on a live radio show is to be able to laugh about anything and be funny in the moment. A lot of his onstage comedy comes from what he already knows and what he sees and experiences on a daily basis.
“I do it all,” said Burpie. “I talk about my family, I got come-backs, I got stuff that I want the crowd to repeat, and I try to pull the comedy in from all different sides. I want to keep everybody’s attention and keep them laughing the whole time. I want to make sure that I get that gut-busting laugh. My favorite thing is to get them laughing when they know they shouldn’t be laughing. Being on the radio helps me when it comes to writing a clean set (no cursing), in case I have to perform on TV or something. Also, with callers calling in and the different situations that happen because of that, that can spark an idea in me to write a set about it. So, when it comes to onstage and on the radio, both help the other in different ways.”
