The Prevention Empowerment Partnership (PEP), an initiative of Marshall University’s Center of Excellence for Recovery, is hosting a multi-day EGGS-traordinary Scavenger Hunt. The event began Monday and ends Friday, March 31. It is for youth ages 18 and under.
More than 250 eggs will be hidden at different locations throughout Cabell County with clues posted daily onPEP’s website. Participants will need to decipher the clues to hunt for the eggs.
Each egg will contain a QR code to scan that opens the PEP event registration website, which features drug prevention resources, youth project information, public service announcements and a place to register for the prize drawing. The winners will be announced during aFacebookLive event at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, April 4.
