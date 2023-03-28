The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

The Prevention Empowerment Partnership (PEP), an initiative of Marshall University’s Center of Excellence for Recovery, is hosting a multi-day EGGS-traordinary Scavenger Hunt.

The Prevention Empowerment Partnership (PEP), an initiative of Marshall University’s Center of Excellence for Recovery, is hosting a multi-day EGGS-traordinary Scavenger Hunt. The event began Monday and ends Friday, March 31. It is for youth ages 18 and under.

More than 250 eggs will be hidden at different locations throughout Cabell County with clues posted daily on PEP’s website. Participants will need to decipher the clues to hunt for the eggs.

