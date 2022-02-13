CHARLESTON — Bill Medley of The Righteous Brothers would never have imagined that he’d still be singing “You’ve Lost that Lovin’ Feeling” nearly 60 years after he first sang it.
In a call from his home in North Beach, California, Medley laughed about it and said, “Ain’t that the truth. I’m 81 and I can’t believe I’m out there singing songs I sang when I was 25.”
But as long as people want to hear them, Medley will be singing them.
“If it was just me singing in the shower, I probably wouldn’t,” he laughed.
The Righteous Brothers come to the Clay Center on Tuesday night, though this isn’t the same duo who hit the American music scene in the mid-1960s, but Medley and singer, Bucky Heard.
Bobby Hatfield, who formed The Righteous Brothers with Medley in the early 1960s, died in 2003 of an apparent heart attack.
After the loss of Hatfield, Medley continued on his own without a partner for 13 years, but said it really wasn’t the same.
“I had a lot of friends in the music industry who said I should use the name to keep the music alive,” the singer said. “It always felt that if I just said Bill Medley or The Righteous Brothers’ Bill Medley people didn’t know what they were getting.”
The name was the thing people remembered.
“And I missed being part of a duo,” Medley said. “I missed having a partner.”
Medley and Hatfield’s professional relationship had had its share of ups and downs. The Righteous Brothers split up in the late 1960s and went their separate ways.
Medley had some success on his own and was playing in Las Vegas, while Hatfield struggled. They reunited in 1974 and had a couple of hits, including “Rock and Roll Heaven,” before going on hiatus as a duo for several years.
Then came the late 1980s and blockbuster films, including “Top Gun,” “Dirty Dancing” and “Ghost” brought Medley and Hatfield’s music back to the forefront.
“You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feeling” and “Unchained Melody” were back on the radio and “I had the Time of My Life” earned Medley his first Grammy.
“We were back bigger than we ever were in the 1960s,” Medley said. “The 1990s were remarkable for Bobby and I.”
Success the second time around was different and better.
“It was easier,” the singer said. “It was fun. We weren’t kids anymore. We were adults with families, and it was just a different world.”
“Those 13 years before Bobby passed were probably the best 13 years of our career,” Medley added.
The singer said Heard is a good musical partner.
“Bucky is a great singer, and we sort of have the same sense of humor,” Medley said. “It’s just wonderful.”
At 81, the singer said he still loves the road. Staying home in California during the pandemic was hard. This new iteration of The Righteous Brothers had really just found its groove, he said.
“But when we started back up, it was like riding a bike,” Medley said.
And he doesn’t mind the travel. While he probably could’ve handled the wear and tear better in the 1960s, Medley said getting from show to show now is better.
“It’s considerably easier,” he said. “Airports aren’t much fun for all the security, but back in the 1960s we played a lot of colleges.”
Many of these colleges were out of the way.
Medley said, “We’d have to take three small flights just to get from one show to the next.”
The tour buses are very comfortable and safe. He likes travel just fine.
When he’s not on the road, he spends his time at his beachfront home in California.
“I have a lot of friends,” he said. “I live in Orange County. I was raised in Orange County.”
Medley’s friends are mostly people he went to school with – childhood and teenage friends.
“We still hang out,” he said. “There aren’t as many of us, but I relax and enjoy myself.”