HUNTINGTON — St. Mary’s The Total Woman program will present its eighth annual Girls Night Out at 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 7, at the Huntington Mall in Barboursville.

This year’s theme is “Be Your Own Kind of Beautiful,” an evening of fun to encourage women to make time for themselves and their health. Attendees can enjoy heavy hors d’oeuvres from participating mall restaurants and a fashion show spotlighting mall stores. Health information will be available and attendees can participate in a mall scavenger hunt with a chance to win one of five $100 Huntington Mall gift cards. Free Huntington Mall shopping bags will be available while supplies last.

The event is free and open to Total Woman members and a guest, but registration is required by calling 304-526-1271. The Total Woman is a membership program by St. Mary’s to help empower women to make good health care decisions and take action that will result in better health for themselves and their families. To become a member, visit www.st-marys.org and click on The Total Woman.

