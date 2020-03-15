CHARLESTON — When most people hear the word “poison,” or hear about the West Virginia Poison Center or Mr. Yuk, they think of a child getting into household cleaning supplies. People who do not have children in their home often wonder why they should have the West Virginia Poison Center’s number readily available. However, poisonings can happen to anyone, at any age, anywhere, and at any time — a senior who accidentally took their spouse’s medication, a teenager who took too much medicine on purpose, or an employee who accidentally splashed a chemical on their skin.
The West Virginia Poison Center handles calls about:
n Accidental poisonings of children and adults
n Drug overdoses
n Bites and stings
n Reactions to drugs and chemicals
Drug interactions
n Hazardous material exposure
n Poisonings from drugs of abuse
The West Virginia Poison Center provides comprehensive emergency poison information, prevention and educational resources to West Virginians 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. The WVPC is staffed by nurses, pharmacists and physicians with special training in treatment of poisonings.
Help is only a phone call away. Everyone, at any age, should have the West Virginia Poison Center’s number readily available: 1-800-222-1222.