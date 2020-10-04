HUNTINGTON — The Wild Ramp is making plans for its fifth annual Farm to Table dinner, which will be different this year because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
This year’s event will take place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 10 and will feature a seasonal and locally sourced to-go menu that will highlight The Wild Ramp’s Harvest Kitchen farmers and producers.
The Farm to Table dinner menu will be to-go only to encourage social distancing and to keep staff and customers safe from COVID-19, according to a news release. Orders can be made up to 48 hours in advance for cold takeout, while hot to-go orders will be taken the day of the event. The event will last from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., or while supplies last.
The menu will feature cider roast pork with an apple thyme reduction, local winter squash salad with a maple vinaigrette, an apple and turnip slaw, and a wild ramp cornbread made with locally harvested ramps from the spring. The vegetarian option will be a mushroom lasagna. The vegan option will be a butternut squash soup with roasted pumpkin seeds and apple slaw. Desserts and hot beverages will also be available for purchase.
The Wild Ramp is a nonprofit indoor farmers market located at 555 14th St. West in Old Central City. It works with over 100 local artisans, farmers and producers located within 250 miles of the market. The Harvest Kitchen is a program of The Wild Ramp.
For more information, visit Instagram and Facebook or call the market at 304-523-7267.