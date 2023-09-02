HUNTINGTON — The Wild Ramp will host its annual Farm to Table Dinner Fundraiser on Wednesday, Sept. 30. The Farm to Table Dinner Menu will be served al fresco to ticket holders and sponsors at the market at 555 14th St. West in Huntington.
Music and appetizers will begin at 5:30 p.m., with the harvest meal served at 6:30 p.m.
Tickets are $85 per person, which includes a five-course meal of original recipes by The Wild Ramp’s Harvest Kitchen Chef Eric Fizer and a complimentary drink ticket for wine or beer. Tickets can be purchased at https://secure.qgiv.com/for/twr/event/877640/. There is also a ticket link on the Wild Ramp’s website, wildramp.org.
The menu features a hand-crafted bread plate with compound butters, a harvest salad, cream of Wild Ramp soup, lemon-rosemary roasted leg of lamb, honey peach glazed pork chops and delectable desserts.
Refreshments will be provided by Jack and the Bean, and there will be live music.
The Wild Ramp is a non-profit indoor farmers market located in Huntington’s Old Central City neighborhood. The Wild Ramp works with more than 130 local artisans, farmers and producers, all located within 250 miles of the market. This event supports The Wild Ramp’s community programs, such as SNAP Stretch, FARMacy, food distribution and delivery. The Harvest Kitchen is a program of the Wild Ramp.
The Wild Ramp is open year round, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday. For more information, visit wildramp.org, follow the Wild Ramp on Instagram and Facebook, or call the market at 304-523-7267.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.