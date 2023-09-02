The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — The Wild Ramp will host its annual Farm to Table Dinner Fundraiser on Wednesday, Sept. 30. The Farm to Table Dinner Menu will be served al fresco to ticket holders and sponsors at the market at 555 14th St. West in Huntington.

Music and appetizers will begin at 5:30 p.m., with the harvest meal served at 6:30 p.m.

