HUNTINGTON — Since 2014, The Wild Ramp has been bringing folks inside to its year-round market located in the heart of Old Central City.
Come Oct. 2, The Wild Ramp will celebrate the connection between farms, food and the greater Huntington community at its annual Farm-to-Table Dinner event.
“The Farm-to-Table Dinner is one of The Wild Ramp’s two signature events, and our largest annual fundraiser,” said Shelly Kenney, the market’s director. “As an organization, it is our mission to grow and support a vibrant economy and community for local food, food products, and artisan goods. We believe in the importance of purchasing and consuming local food, and we use the Farm-to-Table Dinner as another way to showcase our producers and their products to members of the community.”
After pivoting to a to-go event for 2020 due to the pandemic, the fifth annual Farm-to-Table Dinner will take place in person outside of the market at 555 14th St. West starting at 5:30 p.m., Kenney said.
The evening’s menu will be prepared by The Wild Ramp’s Kitchen Manager, Jedediah Thornburgh, using locally sourced ingredients from market producers.
“We are so excited to have our Harvest Kitchen Chef, Jedediah Thornburgh, doing the cooking this year,” Kenney said.
Thornburgh has been exploring the local produce scene since taking over the kitchen at The Wild Ramp in Old Central City on Huntington’s West End in mid-March.
“Farm-to-table is more nutritious and healthier than processed and packaged foods,” Thornburgh said. “I love using good local ingredients. There is nothing like the taste of a fresh tomato right out of the garden, especially if you compare it to those you may find in the grocery store that maybe came from Florida.”
Thornburgh says he has a great fondness for farm-to-table cooking and searching for local Appalachian ingredients.
“I am passionate about food sustainability and supporting this local community. One of my jobs here is to produce products for the Harvest Kitchen, which is the farm-to-table aspect, by supporting the local farmers by using their produce and products,” he said. “I want to showcase them in a new way and try to give folks new ways to use the fresh-from-the-farm ingredients. I want them to be able to understand they can use some of the recipes here when they are cooking at home.”
Kenney also mentioned The Wild Ramp’s “The Harvest Kitchen” program. It enables The Wild Ramp to create its own line of prepared food products using local ingredients.
“Our customers have been able to purchase some of what Chef Jedediah has made, like freezer meals, breads and soups, in the market, but this event will really offer a full taste of what he can do with the products that we sell,” she said.
The event will also feature musical entertainment by Huntington Old Time Dance & Music and Chatteroi, a traditional Appalachian duo.
Tickets are $75 per person and include a five-course meal and two wine or beer tickets. Tickets are available online at wildramp.org/upcoming-events or at the market (tickets are transferable but not refundable).
Proceeds from the Farm-to-Table Dinner support community programs and the market’s sustainability in the community, Kenney said.
“Sponsorship opportunities are available,” she said. “Levels range from $500 to $2,000. Interested businesses and organizations can contact The Wild Ramp’s Development Coordinator, Leah Lowe, at wildrampdevelopment@gmail.com for more information.”
For more information, call 304-523-7267 or visit wildramp.org.