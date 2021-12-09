Tri-State Local Foods Inc., dba The Wild Ramp, is a year-round, nonprofit 501(c)(3) farmers market with a mission to provide a viable economic outlet for local food producers while providing consumers access to locally grown agricultural products.
HUNTINGTON — Sweet treats, artisan pop-up shops, children’s activities, music and more is coming to the Wild Ramp in Old Central City on Huntington’s West End on Saturday.
The Wild Ramp, located at 555 14th St. West, is hosting a festive, family-friendly celebration called “Holiday Lights & Chocolate Bites” from 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11. The event will take place in the covered area directly behind the market, which will be decorated for the occasion.
“With all of our events, we want to spread the word about our market and its mission as a nonprofit of growing and supporting the local economy,” The Wild Ramp’s market director Shelly Keeney said in a news release. “We have some of our own producers and artisans vending at this event as well as some of our other favorite local businesses, and we are excited to offer each of them this opportunity to sell their products directly to holiday shoppers.”
Keeney said Holiday Lights & Chocolate Bites will feature local food vendors; a hot chocolate bar by Cicada Books & Coffee; artisan pop-up shops; music by the Huntington Symphony Orchestra’s brass quartet, Huntington Old Time Dance and Music and Peyton Levi; kids holiday cookie painting, a storytime and craft, a photo booth provided by the Old Central City Association and more.
“This event has a little bit of everything,” Keeney added. “It’s going to be a great time, and we invite everyone to come down and spend the afternoon with us.”
A complete schedule for Saturday can be found at wildramp.org. For more information, call 304-523-7267.
