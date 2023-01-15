HUNTINGTON — The Woman’s Club of Huntington will meet at noon on Feb. 1 at Brad D. Smith Foundation Hall, 519 John Marshall Drive, Huntington. The program will be “Aging with Grace,” presented by Angie Williams George.
The invocation will be given by Pam Nibert, followed by Shelia Brownfield leading the Pledge of Allegiance. Accompanied by Sharon Smith, Brownfield will lead the singing of the patriotic music.
The cost of the luncheon is $17; reservations need to be received by the caterers by Thursday, Jan. 26.
The mission of The Woman’s Club of Huntington is to help charities and promote local civic improvements.
The club was established in 1898 and is still very active today. For more information, call President Judith Short at 304-617-3367.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.