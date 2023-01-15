The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — The Woman’s Club of Huntington will meet at noon on Feb. 1 at Brad D. Smith Foundation Hall, 519 John Marshall Drive, Huntington. The program will be “Aging with Grace,” presented by Angie Williams George.

The invocation will be given by Pam Nibert, followed by Shelia Brownfield leading the Pledge of Allegiance. Accompanied by Sharon Smith, Brownfield will lead the singing of the patriotic music.

