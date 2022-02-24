The bluegrass group The Wooks have been around in various forms since 2014, winning the RockyGrass festival band contest two years later and occasionally recording albums along the way.
Guitarist, singer and songwriter CJ Cain has been at the heart of the group from the beginning while based in Lexington, Kentucky. Over the past few years, new musicians have joined the band, and good vibrations have come with the personnel changes.
The result of all this transformation is a fresh and very good new album called “Flyin’ High.” The recording will officially be released Friday, Feb. 25, which is also the same day The Wooks perform at The Loud Music Venue and Beer Garden.
The concert begins at 9 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25, at The Loud with opening act the Dirty Grass Players, an up-tempo bluegrass band from Baltimore, Maryland. More information and tickets can be found at theloudwv.com.
The members of The Wooks include Cain along with Harry Clark on mandolin, George Guthrie on banjo and Allen Cooke on resonator guitar.
The Wooks’ new album “Flyin’ High” has a down-to-earth feel on its songwriting approach. The title cut, which was the second single released from the album, reflects a “write about what you know” approach to songwriting. It is a song about life and love that references working on the C&O Railroad, the town of Paintsville, Kentucky, near Lexington where Chris Stapleton grew up and talks of the Licking River, which is one of the few rivers that flow north in Kentucky, spilling out into the Ohio River across from Cincinnati.
Cooke is the newest member of The Wooks, having met members of the band over the years in Colorado, his home state.
Now Cooke, along with Guthrie and Clark, all live in Nashville while Cain remains in Lexington, a three-hour drive away. Cooke joined the band in March of 2020, right when the COVID-19 pandemic hit hard.
Cooke grew up in Longmont, Colorado, near the RockyGrass Bluegrass festival and began going to the event as a young kid with his family. His dad camped next to CJ Cain and his father many years ago, and a friendship was struck between the two youngsters. While all that exposure to bluegrass music sunk in with the young Cooke, he veered off into playing rock ‘n’ roll guitar as a teenager until he was about 17. Then, with the notion of learning how to play the resonator guitar tapping on his shoulder, he dug deep into American roots music when it felt right to him.
“Watching Jerry Douglas on the resonator guitar influenced me heavily because I would see him at RockyGrass on most years because he frequents that festival a lot,” said Cooke. “Jerry is still probably my favorite musician. But, when the Infamous Stringdusters first came along, Andy Hall made a big impression on me as well with his Dobro playing. Also, when I turned to bluegrass music full time as a teenager, I loved anything that Tony Rice and Jerry Douglas were a part of. I mean, who doesn’t love those guys? I like the Stringdusters because I like Andy’s playing a lot, and they have more of a modern flair. I did get to see Tony Rice play live before he retired, and that was at RockyGrass. There might have been some years when I was younger and I saw Tony play onstage, but I can’t remember it. But I did get to see what may have been Tony’s last appearance at RockyGrass when they played all of his ‘Manzanita’ album with a lot of the other musicians that appeared on the recording. I remember that set pretty well.”
This show on Friday at The Loud will be Cooke’s first appearance in Huntington. While he has performed with The Wooks at the Purple Fiddle music venue in Thomas, West Virginia, he is looking forward to all the new places he has yet to explore.
“West Virginia is a new state to me, and it is so gorgeous,” said Cooke. “When you get into the more mountainous areas of the state, it makes me think of the more remote parts of Colorado that I love so dearly. When we play the Purple Fiddle club in Thomas, the crowds are always so respectful and enthusiastic. They know how to listen, but they also cheer their backside off, and they are a very appreciative crowd. As for Huntington, there is a great book out about the legendary Dobro player Josh Graves (Flatt and Scruggs). The book is a collection of audio-recorded interviews that Josh did over the years (‘Bluegrass Bluesman — A Memoir’ by Uncle Josh Graves, edited by Fred Bartenstein). In it, Josh talks about Huntington, and I believe his name was put on a plaque on a stage there. So, I’m really excited to be in Huntington for that reason as well.”