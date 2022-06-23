HUNTINGTON — The Murder and Merriment theater troupe will spring forward with a dinner and live murder-mystery play Monday.
Based in Huntington and performing all over the region, this time the Murder and Merriment troupe will team up with the Pier One Landing venue on the banks of the Ohio River to present an original murder-mystery called “Murder at the Opry.” Based on fictional events that happen to famous country music stars of the past, this play will leave the audience guessing as to who did the deed with live music and fun along the way.
George Snider is the founder and owner of Murder and Merriment, and he is also the author of the more than 50 murder-mystery plays the troupe performs.
The Murder and Merriment theater troupe will present “Murder at the Opry” on Monday, June 27, at Pier One Landing, 92 Buffington St. The dinner and show begin at 7 p.m. For reservations, go to facebook.com/pieronelanding, murderandmerriment.com or call 681-888-5442.
“Out of our 57 murder-mysteries that we can choose from, we have four that involve music,” said Snider. “A lot of people like nostalgia and the time period of country music that happened in the 1960s. I’ve always liked the Grand Ole Opry, and I thought that it would be a unique experience to put together a show that would involve historic people from the that era in country music in a play. People love classic country music played by people like Roger Miller and Jim Reeves and Patsy Cline and Loretta Lynn. We have created a mystery surrounding a golden age of country music, and we have been performing the show for a while now and it has become a fan favorite.”
By using fictionalized characterizations of real people of the past, the audience can let their imagination flow, whether they are acting in the play or watching it in person.
“This murder-mystery takes place at the Ryman Auditorium in downtown Nashville,” said Snider. “We begin with a concert where you have a group of famous people performing one to two songs each, and then at the end of the set, somebody is found murdered. Then the detective character begins to lead the audience so they can help and try and solve who is the killer.”
When asked whether the victim is a performer or not, Snider won’t say. For one reason, he doesn’t want to spoil anything, but the other reason is he is still deciding who the stiff will be. It is a way of keeping both the audience and the cast on their toes.
“It can change on any given night, depending on what version we do,” said Snider. “We have the ability to switch up the victims and the killers in a lot of our shows. That way, if somebody comes to see the show one time, a year later they could have a potentially different experience. What is interesting is that when you look at a lot of these famous performers, many had some sort of scandal in their real life attached to their past. So, we try to use some of that in the plot as a reason why somebody might want to blackmail these people. That makes for a play with a lot of colorful characters, and the audience can be as interactive as they want to be and question the characters and try and dig for information.”
Fortunately, Snider is associated with talented people who can sing and bring certain characters to life.
“We have a number of performers who can successfully impersonate some of the stars in the play,” said Snider. “For example, Lee Dean does an Elvis impersonation show, so he plays Elvis very well. George Scott Black plays Gentleman Jim Reeves and he impersonates Reeves’ voice in marvelous fashion, and Jane Modlin performs as Patsy Cline. We have a lot of great talent in this show.”
Snider’s approach to live murder-mystery events is able to keep some of the actors wondering about what is going to happen as much as the interactive audience in attendance.
“Each actor will get a player’s manual for the show that night that gives them the background of their character, who they are, what facts they know about each other’s character and what their motives to murder may be,” said Snider. “The cool thing is not every actor knows everything about the other characters in the play, which makes it a spiderweb of deceit for the audience and the actors as well. We try to keep the plot as real as we can to keep it fresh and let the audience be drawn into it. We did this show last Tuesday in Lexington, Kentucky, so we’ll be ready to do it again at Pier One Landing on Monday, and it will be a lot of fun.”