WINFIELD, W.Va. — When you check out Winfield’s newest restaurant, Mo Betta BBQ, you will notice some common themes. They are not hidden or hard to discern. In fact, these themes are proclaimed on every wall inside the establishment.
Faith and family. Community and country. Four ideals that define Curtis Russell’s life and that he very intentionally broadcasts to the world around him.
“Faith, family, community and country are the four things I value most,” Russell said.
His faith played a major role in the opening of his small business Mo Betta BBQ, located at 12474 Winfield Road.
“Seven years ago, I began dreaming of starting this business,” Russell recalls. “I like to say that I have had this business on a flash drive for seven years.”
He adds, “I give God all the glory for guiding me every step of my journey.”
While on his seven-year journey toward opening his own restaurant, Russell continued his career in the food industry as a manager, a profession he’d been in for 30 years. The Kanawha City native also stayed busy raising his four children in Hurricane with his wife, Myra.
Over those seven years, he never forgot the flash drive of dreams he had stashed away.
Even when things became very difficult, as they did last year. When his father-in-law and brother-in-law passed away within four weeks of one another. When he and his family tested positive for COVID-19. When he was laid off from his job for several weeks.
“During that time, I was at my lowest point,” Russell admits. “But one morning God woke me up and told me it was time to pursue my dream. He promised me that if I got up and did my part, He would do His part.”
Russell’s faith, then, led him to finally pursue his dream of opening Mo Betta BBQ in Winfield. There he offers beef ribs, baby back ribs, pork tenderloin, beef brisket, wings (bone-in and out), along with an assortment of sides and homemade desserts.
As important as his faith is to him, Russell’s family is perhaps equally so.
The name of his restaurant, in fact, came from a nickname his family gave him in childhood: Curty Mo.
“Without my family by my side, I wouldn’t have been able to do this,” Russell says.
At the recent ribbon-cutting event on a crisp, cold February morning, Russell’s family surrounded him as they prepared to open the restaurant to the public. The kitchen and dining room were filled with their laughter and excitement as they celebrated Russell’s new venture.
“This is my wife, my mom, my brother and his twin sister, and my two daughters,” Russell said, proudly introducing his staff. “Everyone who comes to Mo Betta BBQ will be treated like a member of our family.”
Russell’s pride in his family and his faith were evident that day.
His pride in his community was no less fully on display.
The long front counter at which guests order and pick up food is dedicated to the four Putnam County high schools (Buffalo, Hurricane, Poca and Winfield). Framed color photos of each school’s sports teams line that counter.
This homage to community is no accident; like Russell’s other values, he displays his love of community intentionally.
Neither is it a mistake that there are more photos from Winfield High events than from other schools.
“My daughter, Zakorrah — we call her ZZ — transferred to Winfield as a freshman, so Winfield has a special place in my heart,” Russell admits with a grin.
He adds, “My family and I have been warmly welcomed into the Winfield community. We have many friends and associates here, which has made us love this community even more.”
Mayor Randy Barrett of Winfield, whose office is just a few doors down from Mo Betta BBQ, is one of the people who has welcomed Russell to the community and who was prominent at the Feb. 8 ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Barrett and others listened as Russell explained the Family Wall of Service.
“The photos on the Family Wall of Service are of my family members who have served or who are serving in the United States military or on a police force,” Russell explains. “For example, there is a photo of my wife, Myra, who is a veteran of the U.S. Army.”
He adds, “We are going to fill the walls of this restaurant with photos of people in this community who have served our country.”
Country. The fourth of Russell’s cornerstone values. Yet when you walk into Mo Betta BBQ, you might notice his love of country first.
That is because every red, white and blue wall is a testament to Curtis Russell’s patriotism. The Statue of Liberty graphic on one wall with the words “God Bless America” under it. The eagle whose wings are adorned with an American flag design. JFK’s famous “Ask Not” quote emblazoned on a canvas.
As with faith, family and community, Russell displays his love of country purposefully.
“With all of the turmoil going on in our country right now, I thought people would enjoy coming together to eat at a place that celebrates our country.”
If you would like to come together at Mo Betta BBQ, its hours of operation are 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon-8 p.m. Sunday. Its full menu can be found on the restaurant’s Facebook page.