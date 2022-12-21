While many got into their vehicles during the COVID-19 lockdown and drove around to enjoy the Christmas light displays of the Tri-State — mostly to keep from going stir crazy — the idea of festive neighborhood road trips has been a holiday tradition for generations.
So, with your big bag of popcorn popped, here are a few displays worth checking out.
One good tip is to go to the Huntington Holiday Road Christmas light decoration contest homepage and download the digital map that features all of the lit-up houses entered into the competition. Go to www.facebook.com/HuntingtonHolidayRoad and either copy the photo with all of the house addresses on it, or hit the QR code for the digital map. And, you can use your dollars to vote for the best house up until Dec. 23, with all of the money going to the amazing local charity known as the Ronald McDonald House. Even if you don’t get out and about in your vehicle, you can still pick a house and donate to the charity. Plus, after the contest ends, those lights and displays will remain up through Christmas Day as well.
In Ashland, the Winter Wonderland of Lights Festival is taking place at Central Park, located at 1898 Central Ave. While the visits with Santa have ended, with Mr. Claus going back to the North Pole to get ready for his big night, the light displays will be on nightly through Jan. 1, 2023. The times for the Winter Wonderland of Lights Festival will be from dusk until 10 p.m. on Sunday through Thursday, and from dusk until 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
In Huntington, the Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District has done a great job with the Ritter Park Christmas Light Display, so put that on your tour list as well.
In Barboursville, the impressive Village of Lights display is taking place nightly in Barboursville Park through the end of December. The self-guided driving tour begins at the park’s main entrance and ends at the soccer complex. The event is free, yet various charities will be onsite accepting donations, should you be in the giving mood.
Outside of town, Hurricane, West Virginia, also has its Valley Park area dressed up for the holiday season with their fun display, which is known as Yuletide In The Park.
In Point Pleasant, West Virginia, the city’s annual Krodel Park Festival of Lights is in full swing and will last until Jan. 1, 2023. Happening from 5:30 to 9 p.m., the event will include over 100 displays featuring over 100,000 lights, including Mothman-themed features. The drive-thru festival of lights is free, but donations are accepted.
Finally, if you have driven as far as Point Pleasant, which is only 40 miles from Huntington, go ahead and cross the bridge over the Ohio River and check out the famous Gallipolis In Lights event in Gallipolis, Ohio. With its hundreds of thousands of lights and many displays on hand, Gallipolis In Lights is so impressive that it was just featured live on NBC’s “The Today Show” on Wednesday. The Christmas celebration begins every evening around 6 p.m. and the lights will stay on until sunrise. The display will last until Jan. 2, 2023.
