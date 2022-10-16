HUNTINGTON — A local event recently sought to uplift women in Huntington and beyond.
The third annual Fairfield Women’s Empowerment Brunch, hosted by Lifeseeds Development Group and Unlimited Future, took place Saturday, Oct. 8, at the A.D. Lewis Community Center in Huntington.
The event provided information to nearly 50 women who learned new techniques and strategies to gain the confidence and awareness needed to increase their quality of life, income and overall well-being.
This year’s theme, “Overcoming Every Obstacle,” helped eventgoers to overcome life’s challenges with resilience, grit, persistence and passion. A panel of entrepreneurs showcased strategies and their own stories to help others move past what holds them back.
Charise Lindsey, the founder of the event and CEO at Lifeseeds Development Group, said the support for the event grows each year.
“We all deserve a good, supportive network in our lives,” Lindsey said.
“We are here to pour into one another and support each other. At Lifeseeds, our motto is, ‘Cultivating greatness one seed at a time.’ This event exceeds that mantra. This year’s event was a testament to the dedication of everyone involved. Every year feels magical, and this year was no exception. We heard from a variety of women with different backgrounds, but all of us were able to come together for a common goal: to empower each other.”
Lifeseeds Development Group LLC is a professional coaching and training firm specializing in empowering leadership development for professionals in service-driven businesses.
Established in 2014 and headquartered in Huntington, Lifeseeds provides leadership coaching, online training courses, personal development workshops, and consulting services to organizations of all sizes. Learn more at www.mylifeseeds.com.
Sponsors included Leading Sponsor Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine and Partner Sponsor Dutch Miller Auto Group. Other sponsors also contributed to the event.
