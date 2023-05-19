The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

third grade class - HCW animal shelter.jpeg

Courtney Proctor Cross, executive director of the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter, and George, who is up for adoption, visited students at Hite Saunders Elementary School after they raised money for the shelter by selling lemonade.

 Photo courtesy of Hite Saunders Elementary School

HUNTINGTON — Mrs. Stephanie Perry's third grade class at Hite-Saunders Elementary School raised $311 for the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter by selling lemonade during recess.

It was part of a national event called Lemonade Day, which usually is the second Saturday in May, but the Hite-Saunders students held theirs on Friday, May 12. 

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you