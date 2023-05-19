Courtney Proctor Cross, executive director of the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter, and George, who is up for adoption, visited students at Hite Saunders Elementary School after they raised money for the shelter by selling lemonade.
HUNTINGTON — Mrs. Stephanie Perry's third grade class at Hite-Saunders Elementary School raised $311 for the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter by selling lemonade during recess.
It was part of a national event called Lemonade Day, which usually is the second Saturday in May, but the Hite-Saunders students held theirs on Friday, May 12.
It’s part of the final economics unit. The students chose what charity to support, made advertising in the form of videos and posters, wrote up a business plan which they presented to the principal who gave them a $50 loan with no interest; made the lemonade after taking a food safety class and sold it for $1 per cup.
“It helps with their math skills. It helps with their reading language arts skills because of all of the advertisements they have to do. And it helps them with their good citizenship stewardship,” Perry said. “It helps them to realize that they need to give back to their community, and they had several charities that they could choose from, but they chose the dogs and the cats because they’re 8- and 9 year-olds so they love animals.”
Perry started doing this event at other schools she taught at, such as Ona Elementary, but the event took a hiatus during the COVID pandemic. This is its first year back.
She said that on the day when the second graders visited the third graders, every one of her students told them that Lemonade Day was the best.
The event takes an entire month to coordinate. The students started working on it when they returned from spring break.
Parents and teachers donated extra money so that every kid who wanted a cup of lemonade got one.
Courtney Proctor Cross, the shelter’s executive director and George, who is up for adoption, visited the class on Tuesday to say thank you.
“The students got to see who they were actually helping, so the kids loved it. You could not see George because all of the third graders around him petting him, but you could just see his little tail just wagging, they loved seeing where their money went,” Perry said.
The shelter has been at capacity with dogs for over a year. Between veterinary care, food, building maintenance and other expenses, it takes $2,500 a day just to run the shelter, which means every dollar helps.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.