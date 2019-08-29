Herd rally
It's time to bring on the Herd! Prepare for gameday by attending the Thundering Herd Rally at Pullman Square from 6-10 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29. Come celebrate the start of the school year and the Thundering Herd football season in downtown Huntington. There will be music, activities, player autographs and a pep rally featuring Coach Doc Holliday, the Marching Thunder, cheerleaders, dance team and Marco. The band Madness performs as the final installment of the Pullman Square Summer Concert Series.
Labor Day celebration
Appalachians have a reputation for hard work, grit, and coming together in community, so what better time to celebrate than Labor Day? Coalfield Development Corporation will unveil its flagship project, the newly renovated WestEdge Factory, and is inviting everyone to the party on Thursday, Aug. 29.
There will be fun for all ages with a concert, food, bouncy houses, games, demonstrations and more.
The Labor Day celebration takes place between 3 and 6 p.m. Music begins at 5 p.m. and ends at 9, and will feature Flip-On-It, a soulful rock band led by local music organizer Joe Troubetaris; KerryErin Coats, a singer, songwriter, and banjo-picker; Jacob Hannah, Coalfield's conservation coordinator; $in Revel, an experimental hip-hop and electronic music project by Sam Sarcone; and DJ Charlie Brown Superstar. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/CDCwayne
Arts Night Out
Thursday, Aug. 29, will feature Arts Night Out: HMAF Edition happening at Heritage Station from 6 to 9 p.m. A blend of artists and musicians will combine forces that evening. The live music will include performances by John R. Miller and the Engine Lights and Nic Allen and the Troubled Minds. On the art side of things, interactive visual art displays, artisan popups and more will be found throughout the complex. Heritage Station is located at 211 11th St.
We Are Marshall
Get outside and enjoy a great family fun night with 97.9 The River's outdoor screening of the movie "We Are Marshall" at David Harris Riverfront Park in Huntington on Friday, Aug. 30. There will be inflatables and popcorn for purchase. The movie will start after sundown.
Pick up your free ticket at participating Clark's Pump N Shops and Little Caesars locations, or get in at the gate for just $2 a person or $5 for an entire family. Gates open at 7:30 p.m.
History Alive
History Alive! presents a portrayal of Gabriel Arthur, hosted at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30 by the Beech Fork State Park Foundation. Arthur, portrayed by Doug Wood of Hurricane, West Virginia, is believed to be the first white man to see the Kanawha Valley while traveling with a band of Indians in 1674. He was sent with a partner and others from Fort Henry to explore western lands and trade with the Indians. His partner was killed and Arthur traveled widely with the natives, apparently participating in raids in the Ohio Valley and elsewhere. During this time, he followed the Big Coal River to its mouth at the Kanawha River. Arthur and the southern Indians with whom he traveled were welcomed at the large Moneton Indian village at present St. Albans before returning to Fort Henry with a load of furs. The program at the state park headquarters building lasts about one hour and is family-friendly and open to the public at no cost.