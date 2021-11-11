IRONTON — This weekend, inside the historic and refurbished Ro-Na Theater and the streets that surround it in downtown Ironton, the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry comes to life with the Ironton Wizardfest.
Happening from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 14, Wizardfest will be full of events, cosplay costumes, actors from the “Harry Potter” movies, games, activities and more, all leading up to the separately ticketed Wizard’s Ball on Saturday night.
Tickets for the Ironton Wizardfest, which will take place at 312 3rd St. in Ironton, are $15 for Saturday, $10 for Sunday or $20 for both days. The Wizard’s Ball is sold out.
This will be the third year for the Ironton Wizardfest. Not officially affiliated with the “Harry Potter” franchise, author J.K. Rowling or Warner Bros. Entertainment, this is a festival created by “Harry Potter” fans, for “Harry Potter” fans.
Wizardfest had to take last year off, but in 2018 — its first year — the event drew about 1,000 people, followed by a crowd of 5,000 in 2019.
For the organizers of the Ironton Wizardfest, the highlight of the weekend is watching people travel to the event from all over the region.
“The bulk of our local attendees are coming in from Morgantown to Indianapolis and from Cleveland to Lexington, Kentucky,” said Brad Bear, part of the team that is presenting the Ironton Wizardfest. “But we also have folks coming in from Atlanta and Birmingham, Alabama; Jacksonville, New Orleans, Dallas, Iowa, Milwaukee, Baltimore as well as a ton of tickets sold in Cincinnati.”
Bear, who grew up in Sciotoville just 22 miles north of Ironton, is a media specialist who spent his post-college years working at Turner Studios in Atlanta before returning to southern Ohio to teach media studies at Ohio University. Now he owns Bear Media Services in downtown Ironton. One of the ways that Bear contributes to the revival of this small Ohio River city is to be a part of the eight organizers who are presenting the Ironton Wizardfest.
Some of the events happening at this year’s event include cosplay contests, a Creepy Creatures exotic animal display with photo opportunities, wand making and dueling, house sorting, a giant Lego Experience exhibit, tea leaf reading demonstrations, explosive potion shows, blacksmith demonstrations, escape room fun, broom making demonstrations, kids’ crafts and inflatables, scavenger hunts with prizes and the Ironton Wizardry Academy.
Guest actors who will attend include Jim Tavare, who plays Tom the Innkeeper, James Payton, who played the part of Frank Longbottom, and Walles Hammond, who has appeared in the “Transformers” and “Fantastic Beasts” movies. Separate tickets for meet-and-greet events for each actor are $15.
“We have a cosplay group coming in called Cos-Ohana, and their cosplay is phenomenal no matter what genre or characters they are doing, and they do amazing ‘Harry Potter’ characters,” said Bear. “Some of the Cos-Ohana members have a half of a million followers and they are big online influencers.
“We have another group coming in called HP Ohio, who are actually one of the oldest ‘Harry Potter’ fan groups dedicated to hosting or promoting events in and around the state of Ohio. They will be doing the swording ceremony and the wand building class. We will also have the Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana Lego Users Group, who will be bringing these incredibly massive exhibits to the festival, including a 7-foot by 5-foot Quidditch pitch with all the ‘Harry Potter’ characters in it, and a big Hogwarts train.”
It takes many days and nights to turn a section of inner Ironton into a “Harry Potter” wonderland.
“It takes several months to be ready to put on this day-and-a-half festival,” said Bear. “We shut down the block of 3rd Street in front of the Ro-Na Theater and put vendors in there. We also take over the Ro-Na Theater itself and the parking lot beside it, and we take over the City Building and Vernon Street where there will be more vendors and arts and crafts. We will also inhabit the first floor of the Brumberg Building, which is being renovated right now.”
More information can be found at irontonwizardfest.com.