HUNTINGTON — As another semester at Marshall University comes to a close, three members of Alpha Xi Delta are celebrating getting accepted into the Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine. Holly Edwards, Olivia Hart and Madelyn Ross will start medical school together in fall 2022.
By joining Alpha Xi Delta, the three students quickly became more than sorority sisters, and it’s their friendship and support that has helped them through their medical school applications and undergraduate careers so far.
“Olivia and Holly are my two best friends, and it definitely helped having them by my side during this process,” Ross said.
“It eases my mind knowing they will be taking on this huge chapter with me.”
They each hold offices in their sorority’s chapter, allowing them to become leaders and role models to each other and those around them, Hart said.
“We each had the same aspirations, goals and dreams, and that made our bond as sisters, friends and fellow scholars that much stronger,” Hart said. “We support each other in everything we do — not only in our academics, but in our sisterhood as well.”
Each member expressed her appreciation for the sorority, which is focused on empowering and supporting women.
“We have a saying that goes, ‘Alpha Xi Delta helps women realize their potential,’ and these women helped me do just that by continuously encouraging me during every step of this process,” Ross said.
Edwards said joining the sorority was the best decision she made in college and has led to having lifelong friends.
“In Alpha Xi Delta we have so many empowering women that succeed in so many different areas of life, and we all look to each other for support and bettering ourselves by building off of one another,” Edwards said. “I joined this sorority specifically because there were current members that were successful and on the same career path as me.”
Hart was accepted into Marshall’s accelerated BS/MD program as a senior in high school, which offered her direct admittance into the School of Medicine after three undergraduate years of study.
“I wasn’t required to take the MCAT, and I also received a tuition waiver for medical school,” Hart says. “Only 10 out of hundreds of applicants were selected to be accelerated BS/MD students. It’s an honor to represent this prestigious program.”
Edwards has applied to the Army Health Profession Scholarship Program and is awaiting her status. If she receives the scholarship, she will commission as an Army doctor after medical school, she said.
“It helped so much knowing I was in this process with my best friends,” Edwards said. “We talked a lot on the phone about our applications and encouraged each other that we would succeed. I love how none of us are competitive with each other, but rather want to see each other succeed, and they were my biggest supporters, along with my family.”
While Hart is still deciding on what specific field of medicine she will pursue, she has spent time shadowing doctors throughout the state.
“I shadowed many doctors, including specialties of family medicine, internal medicine, OB/GYN, cardiology and facial plastic surgery,” she said. “I thoroughly enjoyed observing physicians in their practice and the patient-doctor relationships they create. I don’t know exactly what I want to specialize in yet, but I’m sure once I get into rotations and classes, I will find my passion for a specialty.”
Ross is most looking forward to serving her local community during and after med school.
“I was born and raised in Huntington and can’t wait to use my medical knowledge to touch lives in my community and surrounding areas,” Ross said. “I know med school is going to be one of the most challenging experiences of my life, but I will give whatever it takes to become a high-quality physician.”