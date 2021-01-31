HUNTINGTON — The ThunderTones Chorus, the Huntington chapter of the Barbershop Harmony Society, recently installed officers and board members, according to a news release.
Marty Monson, the CEO of the BHS, presided over the installation and gave a short talk via Zoom.
Officers include President Ric Keaster, Barboursville; Immediate Past President Bob Mauk, Huntington; Vice-Present/Marketing Dennis DeLong, Hurricane, West Virginia; Vice-President/Membership Joe Galloway, Proctorville, Ohio; Vice-President/Music and Performance Ryan Jarrell, Chesapeake, Ohio; and Secretary/Treasurer Barry Kelley, South Point, Ohio. At-large board members include Donna Patrick, Hurricane, West Virginia; and Ken Gainer, Mary Madsen and Mark Phillips, all of Huntington. Steve Patrick of Hurricane, West Virginia, has directed the chorus for 20 years.
Formerly an all-male chorus, the ThunderTones began welcoming women into their membership in 2018, under Everyone in Harmony, the membership drive begun at that time by the Barbershop Harmony Society. The current membership is approximately two-thirds men and one-thirds women, all of whom enjoy singing and having fun while rehearsing and performing.
The chorus presents a show every year; the last one, in 2019, focused on 1960s music. The ThunderTones also perform all over the Tri-State for all kinds of celebrations.
The chorus will be presenting Singing Valentines again this year on Feb. 14. You can place an order for an a cappella quartet to sing two songs to your sweetheart, your mom, your dad, your favorite teacher and others. Call 304-302-6683 to arrange. All Singing Valentines will be presented virtually this year, in accordance with COVID prevention practices.
The ThunderTones currently rehearse via Zoom at 7 p.m. every Thursday. In non-pandemic times, rehearsals are held at the MCA Building at 836 4th Ave., in Huntington. Visitors and Zoom participants are always welcome; call 304-302-6683 for more information.