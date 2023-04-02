HUNTINGTON — Donna Patrick, of Hurricane, was recently named the 2022 Rick Jackson Barbershopper of the Year for Huntington’s own ThunderTones mixed a cappella chorus.
The award is named for Rick Jackson, one of the founders of the chorus.
The award recognizes a member of the chorus who exemplifies the best qualities of chorus membership, according to a news release from the ThunderTones. Patrick serves as chorus manager and a member of the board of directors, and she is always willing to do whatever tasks come up, the release stated.
“She handles the costuming for the chorus, she has been the music librarian, she helps straighten up our rehearsal location every week,” the release stated. “She is a dedicated singer who is always there to sing either of two of the parts in the chorus’s four-part harmony, and she’s always available to sing in a quartet performance. She is an enthusiastic chorus member who inspires others.”
Patrick is a longtime barbershopper, having sung with women’s choruses in Charleston and Huntington for years, in addition to singing with her own women’s quartet. When the Barbershop Harmony Society opened its membership to women as well as men, she brought her skills and wonderful attitude to the ThunderTones five years ago.
The ThunderTones invites other men and women who like to sing to stop by a rehearsal at 7 p.m. any Thursday at 836 4th Ave., upstairs at the MCA building. They have members from all around the area, including Charleston, Gallipolis, Ashland, and Point Pleasant, as well as closer to home in Huntington, Barboursville, Proctorville and Chesapeake. The chorus enjoys performing all over the Tri-State as well as presenting a show once a year.
For further membership information or to arrange a performance, call President Ric Keaster at 270-320-4510.
