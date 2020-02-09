SV - 2019.jpg

Courtesy photo ThunderTones Steve Patrick, David Roach, Dennis DeLong, and Ric Keaster deliver a Singing Valentine on Feb. 14, 2019.

 Submitted photo

HUNTINGTON — The ThunderTones Chorus will be delivering Singing Valentines all over the Tri-State area on Friday, Feb. 14.

A Singing Valentine is a Valentine gift that’s appropriate for a sweetheart, a parent, a good friend or even a boss, and it’s unlikely to be forgotten.

For $50, a Singing Valentine includes two songs presented by a ThunderTones quartet, a rose and a card. To arrange for a Singing Valentine, call 304-302-6683.

The ThunderTones is a mixed chorus of men and women of all ages who love to sing a cappella harmony in the barbershop style.

Under the direction of Steve Patrick, the chorus rehearses at 7 p.m. every Thursday upstairs at 842 4th Ave. in Huntington.

For more information, visit thundertoneschorus.wordpress.com.

