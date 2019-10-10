HUNTINGTON — Tickets are still available for the ThunderTones Chorus’ annual show, which is set to take place Saturday evening in Huntington.
The ThunderTones’ annual show is scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at the Huntington Museum of Art. The performance, titled “The British Invasion,” features songs by the Beatles and other bands of their era that will be familiar to the audience.
Tickets cost $12 in advance or $15 at the door, with groups of five or more receiving a discounted price of $10 per ticket. Tickets can be purchased through a choir member or via 304-302-NOTE.
The Thundertones Chorus, which is affiliated with the Barbershop Harmony Society, is open to men and women who enjoy singing close harmony in the barbershop style.
The chorus is welcoming new members to join as it prepares its music for the Christmas season. Rehearsal takes place on the second floor of 842 4th Ave. at 7 p.m. every Thursday.