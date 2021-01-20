HUNTINGTON — Tickets will go on sale at noon Monday, Jan. 25, for the live radio program Mountain Stage with Larry Groce at the Joan C. Edwards Stadium on April 16, part of Huntington’s sesquicentennial celebration.
Mountain Health Network presents the live performance, which will be held in honor of Frank E. Hanshaw Jr., at 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 16. Artists will be announced at a later date.
“What an honor to be a part of the 150th anniversary of the great city of Huntington,” said Larry Groce, host and artistic director of Mountain Stage, in a news release. “We are grateful for the opportunity and will do our best to offer a Mountain Stage show that’s a fitting celebration of this happy and important occasion."
Over the last 25 years, Mountain Stage has featured John Prine, Allen Toussaint, Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Buddy Guy, Brandi Carlile, Mose Allison, Judy Collins, Steve Earle and other artists in Huntington, Groce said.
All seating at the stadium will be general admission. Seating will be socially distanced and all local, state and federal guidelines regarding COVID-19, in place at that time, will be enforced. This event will be held rain or shine.
“We are excited to partner with Mountain Stage and Marshall Artists Series on an outdoor concert this spring at Joan C. Edwards Stadium," said Mayor Steve Williams. "Both entities are staples of this community and throughout Appalachia and showcase our residents’ particular brand of creativity, resilience and hope."
For more than 30 years, Mountain Stage with Larry Groce has been the home of live music on public radio. Produced by West Virginia Public Broadcasting and distributed by NPR Music, each two-hour episode of Mountain Stage, recorded in front of a live audience, can be heard every week on more than 240 stations across America and around the world via NPR Music and mountainstage.org.
General admission tickets for Mountain Stage at Joan C. Edwards Stadium are $60, which includes all taxes and fees. For tickets, call 304-696-6656 or visit ticketmaster.com.