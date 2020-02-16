ASHLAND — Community Hospice’s annual Spring Style Show and Luncheon will be noon March 28 at the Bellefonte Country Club. Tickets for the event are $35.
Community Hospice anticipates a sell-out crowd, so those interested in attending are encouraged to purchase their tickets early by visiting the Community Hospice office at 1480 Carter Ave., Ashland. Telephone reservations will be accepted by credit card.
The Style Show will feature more than 50 volunteers modeling a variety of spring fashions from A Boutique, Belk, Bella Boutique, Foxxi Lady, Holly B’s Jewelry & Gifts, Lara’s Bridals and Formals, Pretty and Poised, and Wilma’s Dress Shop. Several vendors will also be on hand with spring fashions and accessories.
For additional information, call 606-329-1890 or 800-926-6184.