HUNTINGTON — A limited number of tickets are on sale for the third annual Brewgrass, an afternoon craft beer, cider and music festival that takes place from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 23, in Heritage Station in downtown Huntington.
Featuring more than 50 craft beers and ciders from breweries from all over West Virginia and the world, there will also be regional artisans, local food and live music throughout the day from Ona, Sasha Colette and Alex Blankenship. Get tickets at Taps at Heritage Station or online at www.eventbrite.com.
“We continue to highlight local and state breweries at Brewgrass as well as a pleasant mix of national and global beer selections,” said Taps at Heritage owner Ray Frye, who organizes the festival. “The menu will be more robust this year as we include craft ciders to the festival.”
Headlining the festival is Hickman Holler/Thirty Tigers recording artists Ona, a nationally touring indie rock/Americana unit. Based in Huntington, Ona toured coast to coast in 2019 supporting its second album, “Full Moon Heavy Light,” landing shows at major clubs, theaters and festivals around the country, including the famed South by Southwest in Austin, Texas. This is the only regional spring show for the band.
Also appearing at Brewgrass will be Americana singer/songwriter Sasha Colette, who hails from Carter County, Kentucky. The singer-songwriter has recorded several albums with her band, The Magnolias, and has opened for Ricky Skaggs, Sundy Best, Chris Knight, Tom T. Hall, Old Crow Medicine Show, Todd Snider and others.
Rounding out the music lineup is Mingo County, West Virginia, country singer, Alex Blankenship, who has been touring off of his first album “Waves” that was released in 2018.
The festival will also benefit a cause dear to Frye’s heart: his fellow veterans. A U.S. Army veteran who served as a combat medic, Frye is donating a portion of the proceeds of Brewgrass to the West Virginia Veterans Home at Barboursville. That 150-bed facility, which opened in 1981, serves as a convenient and comfortable home in time of need for veterans who were discharged under honorable conditions.
“Your support of this festival is more than a fun weekend, you are helping to support those who have served and their families,” Frye said.
For more information about Brewgrass, call 304-972-6960 or visit www.tapsatheritage.com or the Taps at Heritage Facebook page.
The event will go on rain or shine, and there are no ticket refunds. Attendees must be 21 or older to attend.