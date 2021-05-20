The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Wiz Khalifa In Concert - Camden, NJ
Wiz Khalifa performs in concert at the BB&T Pavilion on Thursday, July 18, 2019, in Camden, N.J. 

CHARLESTON — Multiplatinum-selling artist Wiz Khalifa will perform at Appalachian Power Park in Charleston on July 9 in a show that also includes hip-hop group Bone Thugs-N-Harmony and rapper Chevy Woods.

Khalifa is an award-winning performer whose hits include “Black and Yellow” and “See You Again.”

The Grammy Award-winning Bone Thugs-N-Harmony have been active since the mid-1990s and have charted with songs like “Tha Crossroads,” “1st of tha Month” and “Thuggish Ruggish Bone.”

Woods released his first studio record, “Since Birth,” in 2020, but is better known for his many mixtapes, including “The Cookout” with Khalifa and the “Gangland” series.

Tickets for the show, ranging from $49 to $99, are on sale now at wvpower.com.

