October may be best known for Halloween, costume parties and free candy, but it is also a time to celebrate our cure makers and potion mixers. You know these folks as apothecaries (if you are the ghost of an orphaned Victorian child). To the rest of us, they are local pharmacists.
October is American Pharmacists Month, and Oct. 12 is National Women Pharmacist Day. The day was chosen in honor of the first female pharmacist in the United States. Elizabeth Gooking Greenleaf was both an apothecary and apothecary owner. In addition to being a pharmacy trailblazer in the late 1600s, she was also a mother of 12.
Since Greenleaf’s era, women have overtaken the pharmacy profession. Where once Greenleaf would have been the oddity (one woman among 32 otherwise male apothecaries in Boston), your local pharmacist is most likely a woman, and with good reason. Pharmacy is one of the most egalitarian professions in the United States having one of the smallest gender wage gaps.
Pharmacists are a very important part of your health care team and the community. While an apothecary of old might have given you a poultice and sent you on your way, today’s community pharmacist can give immunizations, assist with diabetes education and management and help you navigate your insurance, which definitely sounds like Halloween magic. Additionally, because of newly passed legislation in West Virginia, they will soon be able to prescribe birth control.
While some people mistake pharmacists for pill counters, they are much more. They are highly educated with a doctoral degree and multiple national certifications and skilled health care providers. In fact, having a good relationship with your pharmacist can make for a much richer health care experience. Whether it’s Apothecary Greenleaf or Dr. Davis behind the counter at your local grocery, this is a profession aimed at getting you well.
This spooky season, celebrate your potion mixers by washing your hands, social distancing, and masking-up … and don’t forget your flu shot, too!
The Marshall University School of Pharmacy is a US News & World Report Top 100 Pharmacy School and busy educating the next generation of pharmacists. Share your best apothecary tales with us online with #MUSOP #WomenPharmacistDay.