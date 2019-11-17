HUNTINGTON — The Timberlake Garden Club will meet at Guyan Country Club on Wednesday, Nov. 20, with a social hour at 5:30 p.m. and dinner at 6 p.m. This will be the 40th anniversary Celebration of Timberlake Garden Club. RSVP to Colleen at 304-634-0605.
Timberlake Garden Club to celebrate 40 years
