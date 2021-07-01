CHARLESTON — Mountain Stage has announced four new shows at the Culture Center Theater for the fall and increased the number of seats available for its upcoming shows July 25, Aug. 1 and Aug. 22.
Because of COVID-19 guidelines, these shows were held at 25% capacity. With loosened restrictions, Mountain Stage is now back to 100% capacity and can now offer additional seat to shows that were previously sold out.
The July 25 show includes songwriters Amy Helm, Chris Pierce, Erin & The Wildfire, plus Berkeley County native, Christian Lopez.
The Aug. 1 show features acclaimed singer/songwriter Steve Earle and his band, The Dukes, John R. Miller, Malcolm Holcombe, and Bella White.
On Aug. 22, the show brings Grammy and ASCAP Country Music Awards winner Rodney Crowell, Amy Speace, songwriter trio Nobody’s Girl and guitarist Jordan Tice.
The first three of the newly announced shows will be hosted by country star, Kathy Mattea.
Oct. 3, it’s Canadian indie singer/songwriter Bahamas with county songwriter Lilly Hiatt.
Oct. 10, guitarist Tommy Emmanuel returns to the radio program with country and bluegrass players Robin Ickes and Trey Hensley.
Nov. 7, it’s bluesy Americana artist Pokey LaFarge with American fingerstyle guitarist Yasmin Williams.
Nov. 14, host Larry Groce returns with a show featuring the North Mississippi Allstars, slide guitar great Sonny Landreth and rock singer/songwriter Peter Case.
Additional artists are expected to be added to each show in the coming weeks.
Advance tickets for all performances at the Culture Center Theater are $25. Day of the show tickets will be $35.
Tickets are on sale now for Mountain Stage members. Tickets to the general public for all shows, including newly released tickets to sold out performances, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday.
For more information, visit mountainstage.org.