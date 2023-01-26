ASHLAND — As those who grew up in the 1980s and ‘90s now watch their own children navigate early adulthood — awnd hear the youngsters refer to their parents’ coming-of-age era as “last century” — it might comfort them to know that some of the musicians who provided the soundtrack to their teen years are still moving and grooving.
On Saturday, Jan. 28, the Paramount Arts Center will host two acts that will get the 1990s rolling again with a show featuring rapper Tone Loc and the R&B group Color Me Badd. The concert begins at 8 p.m. and tickets range from $30 to $50. The venue is at 1300 Winchester Ave. in Ashland.
If you were anywhere near a dance floor as the 1980s ended and the ‘90s began, you most likely spent some time shaking your booty to rapper Tone Loc’s song “Wild Thing.” With its funky beat and opening guitar riffs, the lyrics kick in as Loc raps, “I winked my eye, she got into the ride, then went to a club that was jumpin’, Introduced myself as Loc, she said ‘You’re a liar,’ I said, ‘I got it goin’ on, baby doll, and I’m on fire.’”
“Wild Thing” would go on to reach No. 2 on the U.S. music charts, yet the cut would prove to just be Loc’s opening shot off of his debut album “Loc-ed After Dark.” His next single, “Funky Cold Medina,” may be his most memorable song. The cut would go on to be nominated for a Grammy Award while reaching No. 3 on the U.S. music charts.
After his music career played out a little bit, Loc morphed into a successful voice-over artist for movies and TV shows. In recent years, however, he has returned to making music on 1990s-themed tours.
Around the same time, in the late 1980s and early ‘90s, the R&B singing group Color Me Badd came on the scene. The original quartet of Mark Calderon, Bryan Adams, Sam Watters and Kevin Thornton combined hip hop grooves with doo-wop singing influences while perfecting their harmonies in their native Oklahoma City.
Eventually, the group set out to get backstage and “spontaneously” audition for the big music acts that were traveling through town, from Kool and the Gang to Huey Lewis and The News to Jon Bon Jovi. That led to becoming the opening act for Bon Jovi’s next tour and the group was on its way, eventually moving to New York City.
Soon, Color Me Badd were getting Grammy Award nominations of their own and recording hit songs like “All 4 Love” and “I Adore Mi Amor.” By the end of the 1990s, however, fame and the craziness of the music business had caught up with the group and they broke up in 1998.
Then, Thornton pursued the ministry, Watters became a record producer, Adams successfully beat his problems with substance abuse and is now pursuing a solo career. Calderon, however, has kept the Color Me Badd brand going, and he and his band mates will bring their hits to the stage of the Paramount on Saturday night.
