ASHLAND — As those who grew up in the 1980s and ‘90s now watch their own children navigate early adulthood — awnd hear the youngsters refer to their parents’ coming-of-age era as “last century” — it might comfort them to know that some of the musicians who provided the soundtrack to their teen years are still moving and grooving.

On Saturday, Jan. 28, the Paramount Arts Center will host two acts that will get the 1990s rolling again with a show featuring rapper Tone Loc and the R&B group Color Me Badd. The concert begins at 8 p.m. and tickets range from $30 to $50. The venue is at 1300 Winchester Ave. in Ashland.

