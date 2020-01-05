ASHLAND — The Paramount Arts Center, 1300 Winchester Ave., hosts the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical “Bandstand” at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7.
The musical originally was directed and choreographed by three-time Tony winner and Hamilton choreographer Andy Blankenbuehler, and features music by Richard Oberacker with book and lyrics by Robert Taylor and Richard Oberacker. The musical is described as exploding with infectious music and high-octane, heart-stopping dancing.
Tickets range from $25 to $55 and are available at the Paramount Box Office in person or by phone at 606-324-0007 or online at www.ParamountArtsCenter.com.
Special pricing is available for veterans and active military members.
The musical is set in 1945. As America’s soldiers come home to ticker-tape parades and overjoyed families, Private 1st Class Donny Novitski, singer and songwriter, struggles to rebuild the life he left behind.
When NBC announces a national competition to find the nation’s next great musical superstars, Donny sees a lifeline for himself and some fellow veterans that gives them the purpose they so desperately need.
Together, they form a band unlike any the nation has ever seen. Along the way, they discover the power of music to face the impossible, find their voice, and finally feel like they have a place to call home.
For more information, visit https://bandstandbroadway.com.