TOLSIA, W.Va. — Tolsia High School 2020 honors graduate Faith Totten is the recipient of this year’s FGHS Memorial Scholarship at Marshall University, awarded by the Fort Gay High School Alumni Association.
Totten plans to major in nursing in the School of Health Professions at Marshall, intending to graduate with a master’s degree. Her career plans are to work as a nurse practitioner in her local community. She is the daughter of Allison Maynard and Kevin Totten, and she lives with her grandparents, Brady and Betty Totten, in Crum, West Virginia.
This year is the 21st anniversary of the Fort Gay High School Alumni Association, which was formed with the motto “Giving Something Back,” focusing on awarding the FGHS Memorial Scholarship at Marshall each year to a Tolsia High School student.
Tolsia High School was chosen because it was formed by the merger of the former Crum and Fort Gay high schools. The group takes pride in giving something back, having awarded Marshall scholarships to 29 Tolsia students over the years, totaling $163,556.
The FGHSAA conducts fundraisers every year, including an alumni banquet as well as a golf tournament during Labor Day weekend.
This year’s banquet has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Plans for the seventh annual Joe Damron Memorial Golf Tournament have not been finalized.
Call Tim Preston at 606-483-0945 for further information about the tournament.