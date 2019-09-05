HUNTINGTON - The public is invited to attend a Touch-A-Truck event at Huntington High School Saturday, Sept. 7, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Admission is $5 per person and all proceeds will benefit the Marching Highlanders Band.

At the event, children can get behind the wheel and meet the people who build, protect and serve the community. There will be police and fire trucks, large transport trucks, farm equipment, construction and military vehicles. The event will be held rain or shine.

There will be no sirens or loud sounds the first two hours of the event to accommodate children who are sound-sensitive.

The address of the school is 1 Highlander Way in Huntington.

