Town Mountain makes its return to the Tri-State this weekend with another raucous show at the V Club on Saturday. Known as the purveyors of swagger-grass, a version of bluegrass music that stays true to the original intent of the genre while adding in a honky tonk groove to it, the band’s shows are a non-stop party.
Based out of Asheville, North Carolina, Town Mountain’s latest album is the well-received New Freedom Blues that includes the hit single “Down Low,” which features local music phenom Tyler Childers.
The members of Town Mountain include Robert Greer on guitar and vocals, Jesse Lainglais on banjo, Phil Barker on mandolin, Bobby Britt on fiddle and Zach Smith on bass. The group won the International Bluegrass Music Association (IBMA) Momentum Awards Band of the Year honor a few years ago.
The Town Mountain show at the V Club takes place at 10 p.m. Nov. 23. Tickets for the 18-and-older concert are $13 in advance and $15 the day of the show. Opening up the program will be Maria Carrelli and Jamie Merry. More information can be found at vclublive.com.
Zach Smith is the newest member of Town Mountain. A native of Boone, North Carolina, and a member of a family that played roots music, Smith grew up with the statue of local Boone music legend Doc Watson down on King Street.
Three short years ago, Smith was in college while playing bass for the group The Buck Stops Here. When the band opened for Town Mountain in Winston-Salem, Smith made up some business cards and handed them to the headliners in case they needed a bass player sometime down the road. Then, one day, he got the call to audition for the group and he has held down the bass chair of Town Mountain since then, and it has been quite the ride for the young musician.
“It feels good playing with this band,” Smith said. “I couldn’t be happier about making that decision, moving from college to playing with Town Mountain. I could count off a huge list of great musicians that I have met while touring with this group, anywhere from Jay Starling to (five-time IBMA Bass Player of the Year) Mike Bub. I mean, now I have Mike Bub’s phone number and he was always my favorite bass player. We also played on the Grand Ole Opry with Steve Earle and Charlie Daniels and I got to meet both of those dudes. We have played the Opry about four or five times now and my family has been to every appearance there. It’s a pretty big deal.”
Town Mountain has developed a following in Huntington and has made many friends there over the years.
“I love Huntington,” Smith said. “We have connections there through Tyler Childers’ band mates Craig Burletic, Rod Elkins and his manager Ian Thornton. The guys in the band Ona are also some of our buddies. A lot of folks come to our shows just due to the single ‘Down Low’ that we recorded with Tyler. Tyler and Jesse Lainglais wrote it together, so we asked him to record it with us and he came down one day and did a couple of takes on it and then we hung out for the rest of the evening.”
As many people in the Tri-State know, Childers remembers where he came from and who helped him along the way.
“Five years ago or so, Tyler opened for Town Mountain several times,” Smith said. “While Town Mountain would be on a set break, Tyler would get up there with his guitar and play some tunes. And, he remembered all of that and that is how we opened up for him this past September at Red Rocks in Colorado along with Robert Earl Keen. I used to say that the Grand Ole Opry was the scariest 15 minutes of my life, but playing Red Rocks was like the scariest 45 minutes of my life, as well as the five hours that led up to it. But, it was an amazing experience.”
While the V Club is known for its rock-and-roll shows and more, Town Mountain has found a home away from home there with its upbeat jams.
“It is more of a heavy rock club, yet the people that come to our shows there eat it up,” said Smith. “They love our music, and we have a lot of people that come to our shows from Kentucky as well, and we have a great following in Kentucky. Every time we go back to Huntington, our shows get a little bit bigger and we love the area and the people there, so we are excited to come back. Plus, when I am up there, because I love to eat different foods while on the road, there is this German restaurant right down the street from the V Club called the Bahnhof WVrsthaus & Biergarten and we eat there every time we are in town. I’m almost half as excited about eating the food there as playing later that night.”